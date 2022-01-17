Amazing images of Our Lady of Walsingham Shrine over the years

Gallery

The Bishop of Horsham Rt Rev Lindsay Urwin flies in a hot air balloon over the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Antony Kelly

It has hosted the Archbishop of Canterbury, been paid a royal visit, and even gone on tour.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham has certainly seen a lot during the last 100 years.

The religious shrine, which brings pilgrims from across the world to Norfolk every year with the National Pilgrimage, is celebrating its jubilee with a national tour and local events.

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh. Pictured: The Duke of Edinburgh was shown around the shrine by Bishop Lindsay Urwin. - Credit: IAN BURT

2022 marks a century since a priest, Father Alfred Hope Patten, restored the image of 'Our Lady' in 1922, setting up the shrine at the parish church of St Mary.

The pilgrimage, which takes place in Walsingham over the May bank holiday, brings thousands to honour the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Graham Howard

We had a look in our archive to explore how the shrine has changed and some of its most memorable moments.

The Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on a 12-day nationwide pilgrimage in 2004. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Preparing the brass for Easter at The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, Sister Wendy Renate and Sister Caroline Joseph. - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

Preparing the Holy House for Easter at The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, Sister Wendy Renate. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Sister Caroline Joseph cleans and prepares the shrouded alter at the The Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham during the preparations for Easter. - Credit: Simon Finlay

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk - Credit: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

An estimated 300,000 people make the pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham each year. - Credit: Graham Howard

The Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Ian Burt

The Holy Mile, Slipper Chapel, Nr Walsingham Tamils travel from London to take part in their annual pilgrimage to the Roman Catholic Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Archant © 2006

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham Thousands of visitors attend the 2009 National Pilgrimage Pictures taken during midday mass. - Credit: Colin Finch

Little Walsingham, Walsingham Abbey and High Street, The National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Archant © 2006

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham Thousands of visitors attend the 2009 National Pilgrimage Pictures taken during midday mass as Bishop Lindsay Urwin makes his first "national" sermon. - Credit: Colin Finch

Re-development work has begun on the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. Pictured: a view of the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham taken from the top of the crane that is positioned on site of the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: IAN BURT

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh. Pictured: The Duke of Edinburgh unveils the plaque to officially open the building. Also pictured (L) is Bishop Lindsay Urwin. - Credit: IAN BURT



