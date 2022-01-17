Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Gallery

Amazing images of Our Lady of Walsingham Shrine over the years

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:15 AM January 17, 2022
The Bishop of Horsham Rt Rev Lindsay Urwin flies in a hot air balloon over the Shrine of Our Lady of

The Bishop of Horsham Rt Rev Lindsay Urwin flies in a hot air balloon over the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Antony Kelly

It has hosted the Archbishop of Canterbury, been paid a royal visit, and even gone on tour.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham has certainly seen a lot during the last 100 years.

The religious shrine, which brings pilgrims from across the world to Norfolk every year with the National Pilgrimage, is celebrating its jubilee with a national tour and local events.

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh. Pictured: The Duke of Edinburgh was shown around the shrine by Bishop Lindsay Urwin. - Credit: IAN BURT

2022 marks a century since a priest, Father Alfred Hope Patten, restored the image of 'Our Lady' in 1922, setting up the shrine at the parish church of St Mary.

The pilgrimage, which takes place in Walsingham over the May bank holiday, brings thousands to honour the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Graham Howard

We had a look in our archive to explore how the shrine has changed and some of its most memorable moments.

The Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on a 12 day nationwide pilgrimage.Date : 23/04/2004

The Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on a 12-day nationwide pilgrimage in 2004. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.photo Simon Finlaycopy Ian ClarkeFor. EDP Sunday©EDP

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Preparing the brass for Easter at The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, Sister Wendy Renate and Sist

Preparing the brass for Easter at The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, Sister Wendy Renate and Sister Caroline Joseph. - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

Preparing the Holy House for Easter at The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, Sister Wendy Renate.

Preparing the Holy House for Easter at The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham, Sister Wendy Renate. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Sister Caroline Joseph cleans and prepares the shrouded alter at the The Shrine of our Lady of Walsi

Sister Caroline Joseph cleans and prepares the shrouded alter at the The Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham during the preparations for Easter. - Credit: Simon Finlay

The Archbishop of Cantebury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham on his visit to Norfolk - Credit: GRAHAM HOWARD

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Graham Howard

The shrine covered in snow

The Anglican shrine was covered in snow as a result of Storm Darcy. - Credit: Lisa Sayce

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh. Pictured: The Duke of Edinburgh was shown around the shrine by Bishop Lindsay Urwin.

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Graham Howard

An estimated 300,000 people make the pilgramage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham ea

An estimated 300,000 people make the pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham each year. - Credit: Graham Howard

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of

The Archbishop of Canterbury attended the National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Graham Howard

The Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Ian Burt

The Holy Mile, Slipper Chapel, Nr WalsinghamTamils travel from London to take part in their annual

The Holy Mile, Slipper Chapel, Nr Walsingham Tamils travel from London to take part in their annual pilgrimage to the Roman Catholic Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Archant © 2006

The Shrine of Our Lady of WalsinghamThousands of visitors attend the 2009 National PilgrimagePic

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham Thousands of visitors attend the 2009 National Pilgrimage Pictures taken during midday mass. - Credit: Colin Finch

Little Walsingham, Walsingham Abbey and High Street,The National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine

Little Walsingham, Walsingham Abbey and High Street, The National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: Archant © 2006

Little Walsingham, Walsingham Abbey and High Street,The National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine

Little Walsingham, Walsingham Abbey and High Street, The National Pilgrimage to the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The Shrine of Our Lady of WalsinghamThousands of visitors attend the 2009 National PilgrimagePic

The Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham Thousands of visitors attend the 2009 National Pilgrimage Pictures taken during midday mass as Bishop Lindsay Urwin makes his first "national" sermon. - Credit: Colin Finch

Re-development work has begun on the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham. Pictured: a view of

Re-development work has begun on the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. Pictured: a view of the Anglican Shrine of our Lady of Walsingham taken from the top of the crane that is positioned on site of the Anglican Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham. - Credit: IAN BURT

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh

Official opening of the Milner Wing at The Shrine of Our lady of Walsingham by The Duke of Edinburgh. Pictured: The Duke of Edinburgh unveils the plaque to officially open the building. Also pictured (L) is Bishop Lindsay Urwin. - Credit: IAN BURT


Most Read

  1. 1 A47 reopens after serious crash
  2. 2 Covid rates drop by up to 43pc across all areas of Norfolk
  3. 3 Photographer captures stunning image of town's hidden gem
  1. 4 Sadness as former sailing school set to be demolished for homes
  2. 5 Pressure waves of Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption felt across East Anglia
  3. 6 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
  4. 7 Celebration to mark 100 years since restoration of famous religious shrine
  5. 8 Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches
  6. 9 Warning over scam caller telling people they are unvaccinated
  7. 10 Inaugural Pride of Wells awards announced to 'honour the legends'
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christopher Easey is on trial accused of the murder of his three-month-old daughter Eleanor.

Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
old RAF West Raynham site

'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

'Strongest in the area' - headteacher sets goals for academy

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Nurse with Covid vaccine

Coronavirus

Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of...

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon