Burst water main repaired on Fakenham's Oak Street

Published: 11:56 AM August 11, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM August 11, 2021

Part of Oak Street in Fakenham had to be closed off after a water main burst earlier on August 9. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A Fakenham water main which burst earlier this week has been repaired.

The water main on Oak Street burst on August 9, leaving some of the road dug up and part of it closed in the market town.

Rachel Buck, a resident on the road said workers had turned up earlier on Monday and were working with machinery, which she believes was them responding to a complaint she raised regarding issues with the pipe.

Miss Buck said water has been running up alongside the road on Oak Street for the past two weeks. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Anglian Water has now confirmed the pipe has now been repaired and the road will be reinstated tomorrow and reopened by Thursday evening (August 12).

This will be good news as the road provides access to the town centre. The burst also meant bus services provided by Lynx and First would change routes whilst the closure remained.