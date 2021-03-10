Flood warning and two flood alerts remain in place for Norfolk

Published: 3:00 PM March 10, 2021

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Burn from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe - Credit: PA

A flood warning and two flood alerts are still in place for parts of the region.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning for the River Burn from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe on March 2, which remains in place as rain is forecast to fall across Norfolk until March 16.

The Environment Agency said: “Minor flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside areas is still likely today, Wednesday 10th March, and into tomorrow.

“River and groundwater levels remain high and are expected to remain high for the next few days.

“Areas most at risk are North Creake, South Creake and Burnham Thorpe including the B1355.

“Take care on riverside footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation and levels closely.”

You may also want to watch:

Flood alerts also issued last week are still in place at the River Burn from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe and for the River Nar.