Gallery

In pictures - Snow turns Fakenham into winter wonderland

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:57 AM February 9, 2021   
A pig in the snow

Happy as a pig in... snow? Angel Eaglen caught this snap of a chilly pig near Fakenham. - Credit: Angel Eaglen

Fakenham was turned into a winter wonderland as a blanket of snow covered the town. 

With Storm Darcy hitting the UK, most places have seen up to 5cm of snow.  In other places, it has been a lot more, causing havoc on the roads.

It has also meant 350 schools have closed their doors.

the river wensum

A view of the River Wensum - Credit: Hollie Underwood

After winter warnings over the weekend came to nothing more than sleet and rain, people across Norfolk awoke on Monday to find their cars and gardens buried in snow.

With the third national lockdown, people are unable to share the weather with friends.

Instead, Fakenham residents have been enjoying a winter walk, building snowmen and taking part in safely distanced snowball fights across the market town. 

People from across Fakenham have shared how they spent their day in the snow.

two young boy build a snowman

Two boys hope to help Norwich out with a new centre forward. - Credit: Hollie Webb

a women wearing a face mask taken part in a snowball fight

Phoebe using her PPE to good effect in a snowball fight. - Credit: Phoebe Verdigans

A young boy stands next to a snowman

Pete Carter and his son built a snowman. - Credit: Pete Carter

a dog covered in snow

Sally Harwood and her dog made the most of the winter weather. - Credit: Sally Harwood

A county lane covered in snow

People have taken wintry walks in Fakenham. - Credit: Michelle Louise


