Gallery
In pictures - Snow turns Fakenham into winter wonderland
- Credit: Angel Eaglen
Fakenham was turned into a winter wonderland as a blanket of snow covered the town.
With Storm Darcy hitting the UK, most places have seen up to 5cm of snow. In other places, it has been a lot more, causing havoc on the roads.
It has also meant 350 schools have closed their doors.
After winter warnings over the weekend came to nothing more than sleet and rain, people across Norfolk awoke on Monday to find their cars and gardens buried in snow.
With the third national lockdown, people are unable to share the weather with friends.
Instead, Fakenham residents have been enjoying a winter walk, building snowmen and taking part in safely distanced snowball fights across the market town.
People from across Fakenham have shared how they spent their day in the snow.