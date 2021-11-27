Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News > Weather

Thursford's Journey of Light event cancelled due to Storm Arwen's high winds

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:49 PM November 27, 2021
The Enchanted Journey of Light at Thursford

The Thursford Enchanted Journey of Light is cancelled this evening due to high winds - Credit: BEN JOLLEY

Organisers behind Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light has cancelled its event on Saturday due to the forecasted bad weather.

In a statement on Twitter, organisers said they had made the decision in order to ensure the safety of its visitors.

Gusts of up to 65mph are expected to hit parts of Norfolk this afternoon and into the evening, prompting a number of events to be cancelled.

People who have booked tickets for the Thursford event will receive an automatic refund.

Unfortunately bookings cannot be transferred to new dates however people can call the box office to book another visit.

Thursford Enchanted Journey of Light is part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, which is one of the biggest festive events of its kind in Europe.

Norfolk

