Thursford's Journey of Light event cancelled due to Storm Arwen's high winds
- Credit: BEN JOLLEY
Organisers behind Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light has cancelled its event on Saturday due to the forecasted bad weather.
In a statement on Twitter, organisers said they had made the decision in order to ensure the safety of its visitors.
Gusts of up to 65mph are expected to hit parts of Norfolk this afternoon and into the evening, prompting a number of events to be cancelled.
People who have booked tickets for the Thursford event will receive an automatic refund.
Unfortunately bookings cannot be transferred to new dates however people can call the box office to book another visit.
Thursford Enchanted Journey of Light is part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, which is one of the biggest festive events of its kind in Europe.