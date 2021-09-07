Gallery
Wells swelters as mini heatwaves continues
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Wells-next-the-Sea was bathed in sunshine on Tuesday and people took advantage with a trip to the seaside as the hot weather continued.
Tuesday was among the hottest days of the year in Norfolk, as the county's mini-heatwave kept going.
According to the MetOffice, the sea-side town got as hot as 26C on Tuesday, families and friends quite rightly enjoyed a trip to the beach, or having their lunch down by The Quay.
Some even braved the North Sea for a paddle in order to cool down. Others opted to soak in the sun and stretch out on the sand.
The weather is set to continue into the evening, with it set to still be around 22C come 8pm.
You may also want to watch:
The good weather is meant to remain in place until at least tomorrow, with rain forecasted for Thursday and Friday.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to Fakenham GP who devoted working life to his patients
- 2 History group looking to grow and spread more town tales
- 3 North Norfolk to accept some Afghan refugees
- 4 Thousands of food-lovers flock to outdoor festival at Holkham
- 5 Doubts cast over housing plan at allotment site
- 6 Major family music festival with '90s feel' launching at Norfolk estate
- 7 Fakenham Figures - First Focus manager takes on the questions
- 8 'Kind, gentle and loyal' - Heartfelt tributes to well-loved grandad
- 9 Plan to move allotments to make way for housing in Wells
- 10 Pensthorpe offers free day as part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days