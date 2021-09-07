Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Wells swelters as mini heatwaves continues

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:56 PM September 7, 2021   
Sarah Ball and her three-year-old daughter Harper cool off in their jellyfish inflatable in the hot

Sarah Ball and her three-year-old daughter Harper cool off in their jellyfish inflatable in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wells-next-the-Sea was bathed in sunshine on Tuesday and people took advantage with a trip to the seaside as the hot weather continued.

Tuesday was among the hottest days of the year in Norfolk, as the county's mini-heatwave kept going.

Three-year-old Skylar Bland enjoying the beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DE

Three-year-old Skylar Bland enjoying the beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

According to the MetOffice, the sea-side town got as hot as 26C on Tuesday, families and friends quite rightly enjoyed a trip to the beach, or having their lunch down by The Quay.

Some even braved the North Sea for a paddle in order to cool down. Others opted to soak in the sun and stretch out on the sand. 

Two-year-Mia White making sandcastles in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Two-year-Mia White making sandcastles in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The weather is set to continue into the evening, with it set to still be around 22C come 8pm.

The good weather is meant to remain in place until at least tomorrow, with rain forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three-year-old Skylar Bland enjoying the beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DE

Three-year-old Skylar Bland enjoying the beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Sarah Ball and her three-year-old daughter Harper after cooling off in their jellyfish inflatable in

Sarah Ball and her three-year-old daughter Harper after cooling off in their jellyfish inflatable in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


