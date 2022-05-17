Cadets head out for a week at sea

Nine cadets from Wells and a further three from Beccles joined the crew on the TS John Jerwood on May 14 from Lowestoft - Credit: Simon Read

Sea cadets from Norfolk and Suffolk have embarked on a seven-day journey on the sea.

Nine cadets from Wells and a further three from Beccles joined the crew on the TS John Jerwood on May 14 from Lowestoft, with the vessel being one of the sea cadet's offshore fleet.

The 12 cadets, aged between 12 and 16, will be cruising up the coast from Lowestoft and will get first-hand experience of life at sea including steering the ship, navigating, practical seamanship, chart work as well as working in the engine room and galley.

The ship travels around the UK allowing as many cadets as possible the opportunity to experience life at sea. The vessels are crewed by a mix of Sea Cadet employed staff and volunteers. At times the Royal Navy will also supply officers to captain the power vessels.

If tides and weather allow, the Jerwood will be coming into Wells Harbour overnight on May 23.