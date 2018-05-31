Search

Advanced search

Call line set up in north Norfolk for anyone feeling ‘fed-up, lonely or just wanting a chat’

PUBLISHED: 12:04 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 31 March 2020

St Nicholas' Church in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

St Nicholas' Church in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

the_guitar_mann

A call line has been set up to help those on the north Norfolk coast who are in need of a “friendly voice” during the coronavirus crisis.

Wells Churches Together has set up a call line for anyone living in Wells, between Blakeney and Burnham Market, and its surrounding villages. It is for anyone who needs a friendly voice to talk to.

Alison Bowles, one of the organisers, said: “This is simply for anyone who is feeling fed-up, lonely or just wants a chat.

“This is not a counselling service but just for neighbourly contact down the line. However, referrals for advice can be made on behalf of the caller.”

READ MORE: Town’s 13th century church awarded thousands in heritage funding.

The call-line is run by a coordinator who then contacts one of the team to ring the caller back.

A call can be arranged on a regular basis or as a one-off.

For more details contact Margaret by ringing 01328 710584 or Alison on 01328 711119.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Market trader carries on despite market shut down

Market trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew Usher

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Can you solve anagrams to win a print of beautiful north Norfolk?

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Flood of retired Norfolk police officers offer services in wake of coronavirus

Police officers patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Market trader carries on despite market shut down

Market trader, William 'Willie' Weston, owner of WJ Shellfish. Picture: Active Fakenham/Matthew Usher

Coronavirus help hubs set up across part of Norfolk

North Norfolk District Council has set up 10 help hubs to co-ordinate the community response to the coronavirus pandemic. Images: NNDC

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Can you solve anagrams to win a print of beautiful north Norfolk?

Sheringham based photographer and videographer, Chris Taylor. Picture: Supplied by Chris Taylor

Flood of retired Norfolk police officers offer services in wake of coronavirus

Police officers patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Wildlife is thriving as lockdown leaves countryside deserted

Oystercatchers are among the bird species which are thriving at the Holkham nature reserve while visitors stay away during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Matthew Usher

Call line set up in north Norfolk for anyone feeling ‘fed-up, lonely or just wanting a chat’

St Nicholas' Church in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Foodbanks thank public for continued generosity amid virus

Foodbanks are facing unprecedented demand, and need businesses and residents to donate as much as they can to get through this difficult time. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Proposed £500m north Norfolk light railway: Where would it stop?

Terry Wilding, inset, with a map of his proposed £500m light railway route across north Norfolk. Image: Terry Wilding
Drive 24