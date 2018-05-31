Call line set up in north Norfolk for anyone feeling ‘fed-up, lonely or just wanting a chat’

St Nicholas' Church in Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: GETTY IMAGES the_guitar_mann

A call line has been set up to help those on the north Norfolk coast who are in need of a “friendly voice” during the coronavirus crisis.

Wells Churches Together has set up a call line for anyone living in Wells, between Blakeney and Burnham Market, and its surrounding villages. It is for anyone who needs a friendly voice to talk to.

Alison Bowles, one of the organisers, said: “This is simply for anyone who is feeling fed-up, lonely or just wants a chat.

“This is not a counselling service but just for neighbourly contact down the line. However, referrals for advice can be made on behalf of the caller.”

The call-line is run by a coordinator who then contacts one of the team to ring the caller back.

A call can be arranged on a regular basis or as a one-off.

For more details contact Margaret by ringing 01328 710584 or Alison on 01328 711119.