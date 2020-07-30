Search

Pet shows and murder mystery quizzes: How a popular seaside summer carnival will move online

PUBLISHED: 07:30 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 30 July 2020

Wells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Wells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

©Copyright Lee Blanchflower Ltd 2017

One of Norfolk’s most popular seaside summer carnivals has gone virtual for a week-long event of competitions and games.

Wells carnival committee chair, Patrick Weston. Picture: Frances MarshallWells carnival committee chair, Patrick Weston. Picture: Frances Marshall

Wells Carnival was due to take place between Friday, July 31, and Sunday, August 9, but had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic back in April.

In a statement at the time, the organisers of the carnival said the decision was made to minimise further losses and to ensure the carnival can return in 2021.

The event has been taking place annually at the beginning of August. The town was preparing for the first time without a carnival in over 90 years.

However, the carnival committee has been working tirelessly organising a virtual carnival for the town, taking place from August 1 until August 8.

Wells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee BlanchflowerWells Carnival, Saturday 5th August. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

They said that after a very different start to the season they hope to put a smile on everyone’s face.

You may also want to watch:

In the carnival program, Wells carnival committee chair Patrick Weston said: “The committee is not a team of people that were prepared to take this sitting down.

“They have been very busy organising a virtual carnival and it will hopefully be as fun to hold and to be involved in as usual.”

Participants take part in a tug-of-war at the Wells Carnival. Picture: STUART ANDERSONParticipants take part in a tug-of-war at the Wells Carnival. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The family event of the year has prepared online shows and events in Wells to keep people entertained across the week.

The event will feature quizzes, pet shows, demonstrations, and competitions including Sandcastle/Sand Sculpture, photograph and painting.

There will also be games across the town including a virtual raft race, a walking murder mystery quiz and What3words quiz, using a smartphone app to identify precise locations in the town and answer questions on them.

A virtual Carnival Day will round the week off and all profits from the week will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

The carnival’s wristband will also be a rainbow, which they say is the Carnival Committee’s way of saying thank you to NHS workers and their families.

They are also asking people to join them for a toast on Saturday, August 8 at 5 pm, to show appreciation to all of the town’s key workers’ hard work during the lockdown.

