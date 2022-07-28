Wells carnival chair invites everyone to the party

It is time to take to the streets of Wells as its famous carnival returns after three years away.

The event is back for the first time since 2019 and will see around 100 events across a week-long timetable, with something for everyone - from live music to a teddy bear picnic, starting on July 29.

Pat Weston, the chair of the carnival committee, says volunteers have been working hard to ensure this year will be the best ever.

Blue Skies Campsite owners, Chris Walsingham, left, and Patrick Weston, - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“People pass 5,000 towns to come here and we want to make sure they have a fantastic week,” he said.

“They have chosen to come to Wells and we want to make sure their week will be packed full of memories in our fantastic town.

“We are hoping people will come out of the doom and gloom and have a boom time - this is one party that everyone is invited to.

“People from Wells come back to the town, and I believe our carnival is a blueprint for how a community should be.”

Wells Carnival 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The carnival committee is currently putting the final touches to the event - such as building a stage and setting up marquees.

Mr Weston added that this event would not be possible without the support of businesses - both in Wells and across Norfolk.

“We are so lucky that we have such amazing support from local businesses, from helping us to advertise to donating raffle prizes, we are chuffed with the support from all of them,” he added.

Wells carnival committee chair, Patrick Weston. Picture: Frances Marshall - Credit: Archant

“Luckily this year, we didn’t want to chase the businesses because of how tight everything is for everybody at the moment, but we were blown away by how they came forward to support us in any way they could.”

There is also a sense of excitement growing, as all eyes are on the procession that will go through the town on August 6.

Committee members are greeted by people in the street eager to see what they have up their sleeve for this year.

They have also announced that local girl Macey Curtis is this year’s carnival queen.

Wells Carnival sees a range of different costumes. Picture: Lee Blanchflower - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

The event also helps the wider Wells community - with the money raised handed back to local groups, like Little Fishes and Heritage House, as well as keeping the carnival running.

You can donate either in person or via text. To donate £3, text WELLS to 70331 To donate £5, text WELLS to 70970 To donate £10, text WELLS to 70191.