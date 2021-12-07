Gallery
Hundreds gather for return of Wells Christmas Tide Festival
- Credit: David Edwards
Hundreds gathered for the much-anticipated return of Wells Christmas Tide Festival.
Following last year's cancellation due to Covid restrictions, the annual festive spectacular was being held for the first time since 2019.
And there was plenty of fun on offer for the whole family, including a dazzling fireworks display over the Quay which was started by Father Christmas himself.
Mel Catton, part of the committee responsible for organising the event, was delighted at its success.
“I think it superseded what we expected with all the problems, and bad weather, so we are very pleased," he said.
“The Quay was full of people clapping and cheering when Santa arrived, and it was quite emotional and electric down there. It created a real atmosphere.
“People have said it was the best ever.”
Mr Catton thanked all the volunteers and Wells Harbour for their help in making the festival happen.
The committee is already discussing ideas in a bid to make next year's edition even better.