Club to open as 'warm bank' to save people on heating bills

(From left to right) John Troup, Treasurer, Dave Shepherd Chairman, Matthew Clarke Secretary of Wells War Memorial Institute Club - Credit: Matthew Clarke

The committee of a north Norfolk club is offering its building as a 'warm bank' this winter so people do not have to go cold.

Wells War Memorial Institute Club’s committee voted unanimously in favour of offering the space as a 'warm bank' on October 21, meaning people can use the space to stay warm amidst the soaring cost of energy.

The club on Theatre Road normally charges non-members a small fee to enter, but they have announced this will be cut to allow anyone to access the warmth - as well as subsidised hot drinks.

Matthew Clarke, the club’s secretary, said an opening date for the 'warm bank' would be announced shortly.

“There is some social housing in the area of Wells and we know people will be struggling, especially if it's a cold winter,” he said.

“We know people will be struggling now and if we do have a harsh winter it will be virtually impossible for some people to turn on the heating and we wanted to do our little bit to assist people.

“No one should be choosing between eating or heating.”

Mr Clarke said the club's committee had been talking about the idea of a 'warm bank' for several weeks.

Committee members are now looking to see if funding is available to support the 'warm bank'. Mr Clarke said the club's own bills had quadrupled due to soaring prices and inflation.

They planned to approach the town council, North Norfolk District Council, the Government and local businesses to see if they could access any funding to assist the initiative.

Mr Clarke said the 'warm bank' had itself been met with a warm reception in the Wells community.

He said: “It is very pleasing.

"The club is at the centre of the community and we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive feedback, not just by club members, but the general public, businesses, and people who live outside the area.

"We even had someone offer to make us a poster to advertise it.”