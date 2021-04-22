Community hospital launches volunteer drive
- Credit: Archant/Wells Community Hospital
Attracting volunteers is the goal of a campaign which has just been launched by Wells Community Hospital.
The hospital, on Mill Road, wants more people to join its team to help with groups, events, the community cafe and fundraising.
One informal drop-in session for people to learn more was planned for April 22, and another on Saturday, April 24 from 10am to midday.
Simon Prince, income generation and deputy general manager, said volunteers were the backbone of the hospital community.
Mr Prince said: "As a charity we are looking to recruit people to be involved with exciting and new ventures.
"This is your chance to give a little something back as well as helping the organisation to continue with the support we offer.
"Our informal drops in this week will give people the opportunity to explore the roles and benefits of volunteering. We look forward to welcoming you.”
Anyone interested can also call 01328 711996.