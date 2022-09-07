Plans in place to keep Fakenham & Wells Christmas lights on

The Wells Christmas lights team add the lights to the crab pot Christmas tree, built by the Wells fishermen, at Wells-Next-the-Sea harbour. From left, Mark Howes, Chris Coubrough, Mel Catton, Dave Barber, Nigel Ely, and Marcus French. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Plans are in place to make sure Christmas lights continue to brighten up our town centres this festive season.

Those responsible for the festive lights in both Fakenham and Wells have said plans are in place to light up the towns in 2022, despite fears that soaring energy bills could leave towns in the dark.

The Fakenham Area Partnership organises the showing in the market town, while festivities on the coast are arranged by the Wells Christmas Tide.

Mel Catton is on the committee in Wells and he said that discussions have taken place around rising energy costs.

Mr Catton said “luckily” most of the electrical supply is sponsored - but the committee has vowed to give a donation to help those who donate electricity to them if the bills are too expensive.

“Plans are in hand and we have done most of the groundwork, we've had discussions with those who supply our electricity and at this point in time, they are still comfortable to do so,” Mr Catton said.

The Christmas lights were switched on in Wells as part of the town's annual Christmas Tide Festival. Picture: Vanguard Images/Paul Haylock - Credit: Archant

“Over the years we have progressively put some of the money raised to one side for rainy days, such as with these energy bills.

“We have confidence in the plans in place.

“We see nothing having to be cancelled or put off because of an increase in electricity at this time, which is pleasing as we are all looking forward to it.”

In a joint statement, Janet Holdom from Fakenham Area Partnership, and Angela Glynn from Fakenham Town Council, said they will review the time the lights are on.

“Christmas Lights have been organised by Fakenham Area Partnership for the past 15 years, raising money in that time for complete replacement of old filament stock with LED, low energy light bulbs," they said.

“Fakenham Town Council has supported the Christmas Lights annual installation costs through its Market Tolls grants.

Janet Holdom (right) from Fakenham Area Partnership, and Angela Glynn (left) from Fakenham Town Council with Clarissa Belson, manager of Fakenham charity First Focus - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“Whilst the light display’s energy usage is relatively modest, there will be a discussion between the council and the Area Partnership regarding a reduction in the ‘switched-on’ periods to manage that energy usage responsibly.

“The lights bring much-needed cheer to the town during the festive season and we very much hope to go ahead again this year, albeit with some programme limitations.”