Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

A popular fish and chip shop on the north Norfolk coast is closing due to the coronavirus.

French’s, which has been a fixture of the dining scene in Wells-next-the-Sea for more than 90 years, has announced it will close on March 23 at 6.30pm.

A statement on their Facebook page read: “French’s fish shop has made the difficult decision to temporarily close its door from 18.30 this evening, until further notice.

“In the current situation, it’s the only way that we see possible to keep our customers, our staff and our community safe at this time.

“We are saddened that we can not continue to supply our local community, as we would have liked, but feel this is the best option for everybody.

“We plan to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so and look forward to seeing you again soon.

“Take care and keep well, from all the French’s team.”

