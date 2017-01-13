Search

Advanced search

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:59 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 23 March 2020

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A popular fish and chip shop on the north Norfolk coast is closing due to the coronavirus.

French’s, which has been a fixture of the dining scene in Wells-next-the-Sea for more than 90 years, has announced it will close on March 23 at 6.30pm.

A statement on their Facebook page read: “French’s fish shop has made the difficult decision to temporarily close its door from 18.30 this evening, until further notice.

“In the current situation, it’s the only way that we see possible to keep our customers, our staff and our community safe at this time.

MORE: ‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

“We are saddened that we can not continue to supply our local community, as we would have liked, but feel this is the best option for everybody.

“We plan to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so and look forward to seeing you again soon.

“Take care and keep well, from all the French’s team.”

MORE: Ongoing updates on coronavirus in Norfolk here

Most Read

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Holiday parks shut down to stop coronavirus spread - but some stay open

Parkdean Resorts is shut, but people with a holiday home can still visit. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Volunteers ‘disinfect’ town after visitors flock to coast

A group from Hunstanton cleaned ATMs and handrails across the town after swathes of visitors flocked to the Norfolk coast. Picture: Courtesy of Robin Green

Most Read

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Holiday parks shut down to stop coronavirus spread - but some stay open

Parkdean Resorts is shut, but people with a holiday home can still visit. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Volunteers ‘disinfect’ town after visitors flock to coast

A group from Hunstanton cleaned ATMs and handrails across the town after swathes of visitors flocked to the Norfolk coast. Picture: Courtesy of Robin Green

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Bosses close Pensthorpe with ‘great sadness’ because of coronavirus threat

Bill and Deb Jordan, pictured in happier times at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. They have sadly now decided to close because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Police issue warning as thieves target household supplies

A shortage of key household supplies is leading to 'opportunism' by thieves, according to Norfolk Police. Picture: Chris Bishop

Popular fish and chip shop closes amid coronavirus

Alanna French, manager of Wells' fish and chip shop French's, with her dad, Marcus, managing director. French's has decided to close temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council asked to object to plans to dual A47 over ‘shocking’ emission data

Green Norwich city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Holiday parks shut down to stop coronavirus spread - but some stay open

Parkdean Resorts is shut, but people with a holiday home can still visit. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.
Drive 24