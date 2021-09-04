Wells harbour hosting try-row event to get people out onto the water

Published: 9:25 AM September 4, 2021

An activities co-ordinator is hoping her last event will highlight the positive impact of getting out onto the water in Wells.

Janice Whitaker is working alongside King's Lynn Rowing Club in a try-row event at the harbour on Saturday September 4 at 4.30pm. The event will give people the chance to try Skiff rowing alongside members of the club, to give the sport more exposure.

It will also be Ms Whitaker's last event in her role as Wells Harbour maritime trust activities co-ordinator. She took the role in 2019 but has seen the last year disrupted heavily by the pandemic.

Janice Whitaker, Wells Harbour maritime trust activities coordinator, with Harbour Master, Robert Smith. - Credit: Wells Harbour

She is now hoping for the people trying out rowing, or just coming along to watch them will benefit from the community feel.

“The charity is designed to get people out on the water and enjoying it,” she said.

“We aim for people’s mental health to benefit from being out on the water, and it is even more paramount after the pandemic.

Each boat will contain two members from the King's Lynn Rowing Club to help with the rowing, - Credit: King's Lynn Rowing Club

“It is a community thing as well, working together with others in the boats. You can meet new people and work together in the boats.”

The day will teach people rowing positions and all the different terms, such as feathering the ores, easy and long ores. They will also learn how to stop the skiff and to perform turns.

King's Lynn rowing club is helping to host the try-row event at the harbour on September 4. - Credit: King's Lynn Rowing Club

The event is fully booked up, but the 47-year-old is hoping it will return if there is enough interest. It is also third time lucky for the try-row, as they had to postpone the event twice before due to bad weather.

This is going to be one of the last events of the season, as the autumn heads to the region. The harbour has been hosting a number of events throughout the summer, such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

Ms Whitaker said it has been so great to see families back out on the water.

One of the boats that will feature at the event. - Credit: King's Lynn Rowing Club

“It is nice for things to happen again and to see people smiling and having fun out on the water,” she said.

“The number of families who had such a fun day on the water and all the positive messages we have received, the trust are so pleased that the charity is having a positive impact on all these local people.”