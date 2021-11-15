End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away

The train and track from Wells Harbour Railway has been loaded onto a truck and transported out of town - Credit: Patrick Weston

A cloud of sadness is hanging over Wells after its beloved mini railway was packed up and transported away.

In a move that signaled the end of an era, the train and track from Wells Harbour Railway were loaded onto a truck and moved last week.

The train and track from Wells Harbour Railway has been loaded onto a truck and transported out of town - Credit: Patrick Weston

The attraction, which ran along Beach Road up to Pinewoods Holiday Park, had been associated with the town for 45 years.

News of the railway's closure had triggered an outpouring of sorrow from local people and visitors alike.

A newly-created Facebook group, 'Legacy and Memories of Wells Harbour Railway', gained hundreds of members in just a few days.

The train and track from Wells Harbour Railway being transported out of town - Credit: Patrick Weston

The page now includes dozens of posts sharing pictures, videos and fond memories of summers spent riding the railway, which is owned by the Holkham Estate.

Back in October, Holkham said plans were under way to get a replacement service ready for the 2022 visitor season. Further details are due to be provided before Easter.

The Holkham Estate and the railway's operators have been contacted for comment.