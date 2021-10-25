Kayaker found in pub after Wells lifeboat launched
The RNLI Wells lifeboat was launched after reports that a kayaker had got into difficulties - only for it to turn out they were already in the pub getting dry.
The inshore lifeboat was launched at 9.44am on Monday, October 25, after a kayaker capsized in the channel south of Scolt Head Island.
The lifeboat crew arrived at where the kayaker was last seen but were advised they had made it safely to shore and a local fishing vessel had picked up the kayak.
The kayaker sought refuge in the White Horse pub where they warmed up and dried off.
Lifeboat Operations Manager, Chris Hardy, said: "We are very relieved that today’s incident ended well, but it is a reminder of how important it is to always carry a means of being able to call for help when out kayaking.
"Always wear a buoyancy aid, let someone know where you are going and when you will be back, and if you find yourself in difficulty do not hesitate to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."
