Lifeboat crew to the rescue for vaccine roll-out
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A lifeboat crew has been hailed for its support of a town’s vaccination programme.
Wells-next-the-Sea lifeboat crew were on hand to help at Fakenham Medical Practice during the start of its Covid jab roll-out in January.
The crew was led by Chris Hardy, the lifeboat operations manager at the station, who said they saw it as a chance to help after one of their crew was already volunteering at the practice.
“He was keeping us updated as to what was happening here and where they were having some stress points with car parking and everything else, and we just thought it was going to be a great idea if we could all club together and spend some time helping,” he said.
Since the vaccines have been available, the crew were on call to come out and assist the centre, putting together rostered teams that would cover the car park from dawn till dusk during the cold winter months.
You may also want to watch:
Wendy Fenwick, vaccine coordinator for the practice, was full of praise for the crew.
“They all stepped up to the plate. You cannot underestimate the amount of hard work and effort they put in through the horrendous weather we had earlier this year.”
