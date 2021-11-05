Two people and a dog rescued amid stormy weather
Published: 11:13 AM November 5, 2021
- Credit: RNLI Wells
Two people and a dog were rescued after being caught out by an incoming tide.
The pair were walking the dog along Wells beach on Thursday, November 4, when they found themselves cut off from the shore at about 2.30pm.
The Wells inshore lifeboat was launched to rescue them and had to battle driving rain and strong winds to reach the pair.
The water was up to their waist by the time the crew arrived and they were quickly lifted onto the lifeboat.
They were returned safely to land where they were met by the local coastguard team.
This is the fifth time the Wells lifeboat has been called out in twelve days in what has been a busy period for the RNLI team.
