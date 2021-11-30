Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

How town's new lifeboat station will also help protect wildlife

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:28 PM November 30, 2021
Little tern and chick will benefit from the re-planted grass at the new Wells lifeboat station.

Little tern and chick will benefit from the re-planted grass at the new Wells lifeboat station. - Credit: RSPB

Not only will a new Norfolk lifeboat station guard our coast, it will also help protect wildlife.

Wells' new lifeboat station at the end of Beach Road will be a modern upgrade to current facilities and a brand new £2.5m all-weather lifeboat for Wells, when the station opens in late 2022. Now thanks to a new conservation project it will also help little terns.

The project is a partnership between the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). The RSPB led a conservation effort to protect little terns at five beaches in Norfolk and north Suffolk.

RNLI and RSPB staff in Wells-next-the-Sea

Paul Davis, RSPB North Suffolk Little Tern Project Officer; Chris Hardy, Wells RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager; Alice Skehel, RSPB Little Tern Project Manager; Nicky King, Wells RNLI Coxswain/Mechanic. - Credit: RNLI

This autumn, the project required the removal of marram grass which was encroaching on the terns’ nesting site at Eccles. The grass hasn’t gone to waste - instead, it’s been replanted as part of the design at the lifeboat station taking shape along the coast.

The birds nest on the ground on sandy and shingle beaches to camouflage their eggs.

Alice Skehel, RSPB Little Tern Project Manager, said: “We moved some of the grass back onto the dunes behind the colony area but had some leftover. We were aware of the RNLI’s building project at Wells and felt it was a sustainable solution that benefits both lifeboats and little terns for years to come.’

The new Wells lifeboat station, currently under construction at the end of Beach Road.

The new Wells lifeboat station, currently under construction at the end of Beach Road, will provide modern facilities including crew and training rooms. - Credit: RNLI/Mark Frary

The RSPB is carrying out vegetation management at Eccles on Sea to re-establish suitable nesting habitat for the little tern colony, which are one of the UK’s rarest breeding seabirds. They have made this remote beach their home over the last two decades.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fakenham pub saves the day after town's switch on cancelled
  2. 2 Fakenham families in need of support from Toys & Tins appeal increases
  3. 3 'Best one to date' - Tide festival looks ahead to event
  1. 4 All under 40s to be offered Covid booster jab
  2. 5 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away
  3. 6 Crew manager to highlight festive fire safety at open day
  4. 7 Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching assistant's death
  5. 8 Your Say: You can only visit one place in Norfolk - where would you go?
  6. 9 New rules introduced today in bid to stop Omicron spread
  7. 10 Thursford's Journey of Light event cancelled due to Storm Arwen's high winds

The work here will restore the open beach aspect preferred by little terns in a small area, leaving a few small clumps to allow the chicks to use as hiding places.

Chris Hardy, lifeboat operations manager at Wells RNLI, said: “We were planning to plant marram grass in keeping with the local area, with our contractor procuring this from a supplier.

“The RSPB asked us if, rather than disposing of their grass, we would like it for our construction. This helped them reduce waste and saved our charity money, whilst also sourcing local plants.”

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival last year PICTURE: Sonya Duncan

Trees delivered less than 24 before festival

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Laura Woods from Whitelands Play Park, with her two children.

'Not acceptable' - Mum's anger after 'safe haven' park covered in glass

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas lights in Fakenham are now switched on. Picture:Archant

Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Scenes from Burnham Market Christmas lights switch on 2013 - Darren Huckerby with the lights. Pictur

Norfolk Live News

Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to forecasted high winds

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon