Search

Advanced search

Coastal literary festival postponed due to coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 15:08 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 07 April 2020

Buoys and Boats at rest on a calm day in Wells Channel. Picture: Richard Brunton

Buoys and Boats at rest on a calm day in Wells Channel. Picture: Richard Brunton

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A popular literary festival which was due to take place this summer has been postponed.

Sea Fever 4 will not take place as planned next month but it will go ahead in later in the year, in October.

Organisers have confirmed that the festival will be very similar to the original programme, with almost all of the speakers originally scheduled to appear making themselves available in the autumn.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “The public health issues posed by Covid-19 now go without saying. The festival organisers, working closely with Wells Maltings , have therefore postponed the event planned for May.

“Instead it will go ahead on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24. We will also use the additional time to augment the line-up.

“The good news is that the speakers arranged to appear in May have been so supportive. Almost all have re-arranged their diaries so as to make themselves available in October.”

The festival’s theme, Time and Tide, will also remain unchanged, as well as the issues being highlighted including politics, climate change, censorship and artistic excellence.

They added: “These are all matters that will survive when the coronavirus has abated – or indeed died the death that it so richly deserves.

You may also want to watch:

“Indeed, Sea Fever 4 will be even better than originally envisaged.”

Organisers will be working with Wells Maltings over the next three months to finalise the arrangements for the autumn.

A revised programme will appear at the end of August, and tickets will then be on sale from the Maltings Box Office.

Sea Fever, north Norfolk’s festival of poetry and prose, is the successor to the long-established Poetry-next-the-Sea.

Authors and poets including Julia Blackburn, Simon Armitage, Roger Law, and Sir Andrew Motion have taken part in previous years.

Poetry-next-the Sea was established in 1997 by Alan Byford, John Coleridge and Kevin Crossley-Holland.

· Tickets for the festival will be on sale through Wells Maltings on 01328 710885 or via the website www.wellsmaltings.org.uk. Full details of the programme and the speakers are on the website www.seafeverliteraryfestival.com.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live here .

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

New contractor starts collecting waste in North Norfolk

Serco is the new waste contractor in North Norfolk. Pictures: NNDC

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Pink supermoon set to light up Norfolk skies

Despite its name the moon won't actually turn pink in April. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Coronavirus: Pub found not to have committed any offences during lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

North Norfolk artist shares work for free to help ‘cabin fever’

North Norfolk artist Daniel Round shares colouring prints to help those self-isolating during coronavirus. Pictured is Mr Round in his studio. Picture: DANIEL ROUND

GP surgeries to become designated coronavirus hubs among new measures

Local GP and chair of the Clinical Commissioning Groups in Norfolk and Waveney, Dr Anoop Dhesi. Picture: Norfolk and Wavey Clinical Commission Group

‘Anyone can get this virus’ - Norfolk MPs’ messages of support to Boris Johnson

Norfolks MPs have praised Boris Johnsons dynamism and resolve as they shared messages of support following his admission into intensive care. Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Five further deaths confirmed in Norfolk

The James Paget Hospital's new 'respiratory A&E' unit. Photo: Simon Stevens
Drive 24