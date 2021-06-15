Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

New Wells lobster hatchery to support sustainability

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 AM June 15, 2021   
Robert Smith, left, Wells Harbourmaster and Simon Cooper, Wells Harbour administrator, at the new We

Robert Smith, left, Wells Harbourmaster and Simon Cooper, Wells Harbour administrator, at the new Wells Harbour Hatchery, who are hoping their first berried hens (female lobsters with eggs known as berries) will arrive in a few weeks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

An exciting new project has been launched to improve the sustainability of lobster fishing on the north Norfolk coast.

The lobster hatchery is a joint effort between Wells harbour and the fishermen in the town as they look to make lobster fishing more sustainable. Working out of the old shellfish processing facility on the Quay, they will look to breed lobsters to put back into the sea.

The project is being fronted by Simon Cooper, the harbour administrator. Currently, they have two lobsters in a tank there, building up the resilience of the water before they start putting the lobsters carrying eggs, known as berried hens, into the tanks.

Simon Cooper, Wells Harbour administrator, with the first two lobsters at the new Wells Harbour Hatc

Simon Cooper, Wells Harbour administrator, with the first two lobsters at the new Wells Harbour Hatchery, with the tank which will house the berried hens (female lobsters with eggs known as berries, under their abdomen). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The idea has been in discussion for the last year, with the team undertaking six months of research for the project. They worked closely with Todd Fisheries in Scotland, who helped them build the tanks.

Mr Cooper said that it is difficult to tell if there is a shortage of lobsters in the water, but a project like this won’t hurt.

“There are obviously lobsters and crabs out there because they're catching them commercially, but we just see it as it can't do any harm,” he said.

The first two lobsters at the new Wells Harbour Hatchery, in the tank which will house berried hens

The first two lobsters at the new Wells Harbour Hatchery, in the tank which will house berried hens (female lobsters with eggs known as berries, under their abdomen). - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“The more help you give to nature, it can only be a good thing.

Most Read

  1. 1 'In my dreams forever' - Brothers-in-law open street food takeaway
  2. 2 'I love the pine woods at Wells': Q&A with skipper Liam Pink
  3. 3 Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
  1. 4 Voting open for students' Bluetooth device
  2. 5 From lockdown hobby to high street shop - New Fakenham crafts store opens
  3. 6 Sisters of BBC judge hope to breathe new life into Fakenham pub
  4. 7 'Everything has to end' - Jeweller to retire after 16 years on high street
  5. 8 What are the other options if June 21 'Freedom Day' is cancelled?
  6. 9 Weather warning for thunderstorms this week after Monday heat
  7. 10 Covid Delta variant cases double in Norfolk

“By adding stock to your fishery it can only do one thing, which is helping support sustainability.”

When lobsters are born they are only tiny creatures the size of plankton. Over the next six weeks, they grow into a more traditional lobster. The hatchery is there to move the freshly birthed lobsters into a specialist tank, to stop them from being eaten.

The new Port of Wells Lobster Hatchery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Port of Wells Lobster Hatchery. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

They hope to have their first hen in the tank within the next three weeks and will focus solely on their methods, before getting any more in. They hope to bring six lobsters this year, upping it to between 20 and 30 next year.

Robert Smith, the harbour master at Wells said: “During my time working for the Port of Wells, the lobster hatchery project has to be for me one of the most rewarding and interesting I have been involved in.

“It’s a joint project solely funded and set up by the port and the local fishermen, the motto is ‘hatch, rear and release’.

“It will also have an educational side where local schools and tourists can visit to learn more.”

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Holidaymakers enjoying one of the beach huts at Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Boode

Gallery

A peek inside 10 Wells-next-the-Sea beach huts

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Pensthorpe Natural Park (photo: Marcus Harpur)

BBC Springwatch to return to Norfolk beauty spot

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Mrs Danielle Eaves, 38, from Lincolnshire enjoying one of the beach huts at Wells. Picture: Danielle

Beach hut rentals soar as people flock to the seaside

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Joe Granger from Wells-next-the-Sea witnessed what he called cruel and clueless people around the town’s quay catching crabs

Project manager calls on better gillying education in Wells

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus