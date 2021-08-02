Wells Maltings marketing manager takes centre stage with Q&A

Published: 10:39 AM August 2, 2021

We're throwing a spotlight on people our community and what they love about living here. This week taking on our questions is Becca Lynn, 31, development manager at the Wells Maltings.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

My job is to make sure everyone in Wells and the surrounding area knows how great the Maltings is, and to make sure we live up to it.

Mrs Lynn job is to make sure everyone in Wells and the surrounding area knows how great the Maltings is. - Credit: Sarah Toon Photography

How long have you lived in the area?

I was born in Norwich and lived in Gunthorpe until going away to study Illustration at Arts University Bournemouth. I moved back in 2018 and now live in Walsingham with my husband.

What would you do if you were mayor for a day?

If I were mayor of Wells for the day, I’d commission some beautiful, affordable housing so young people can afford to live where they grew up. Of course, it’s not that easy, but being an imaginary mayor you can get a lot done.

What is your favourite local landmark?

Scolt Head (Burnham Overy) is my favourite natural landmark. I think maybe Plantation Gardens in Norwich for a man-made option – it’s so magical.

Scolt Head (Burnham Overy) is her favourite natural landmark - Credit: Mike Page

What is your favourite pub?

I love the Carpenter’s Arms, just down the road from me in Wighton, but there are so many lovely pubs to choose from.

Which shops do you rely on?

Walsingham Farm Shop has been invaluable during lockdown as it’s just a walk away from my house, and their scotch eggs are amazing.

Walsingham Farm Shop. Picture by: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

What is your favourite place to eat out?

Socius in Burnham Market is a favourite for something posh, and who could beat Wells for fish and chips? I won’t choose between them, they’re both great.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Taking the boat out to Scolt Head with friends or family, having a sunny picnic and a swim in the sea, followed by a boozy pub dinner.

Outside view of Socius. Image: Socius - Credit: Archant

Which local places would you recommend to visitors?

Literally any of the beaches, Holkham Hall, Walsingham Abbey, and of course Wells Maltings.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

My hero is my granny-in-law, Barbara Lynn. She is such a strong, clever, funny woman who manages to be a pillar of her community while also being a bit of an anarchist.

Snow drops on at Walsingham Abbey. Picture: Matthew Usher.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

It’s such a cliché, but the landscape and the famous ‘big skies’. The quiet beauty of the saltmarshes and that sharp saltwater smell – gets me every time.