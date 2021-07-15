Wells Maltings proceeding with caution ahead of 'freedom day'

Published: 5:40 PM July 15, 2021

Wells Maltings has shared with people what they can expect from them come ‘freedom day’.

The theatre on Staithe Street has announced it will proceed with caution as a number of factors seen over the last 16 months will remain in place on July 19, but will not be mandatory.

This includes face coverings and social distancing, which are no longer obligatory inside the building. They have asked their visitors to be respectful of others who wish to continue distancing and choose to wear a face covering. They also mentioned the government’s recommendation that people wear face coverings in crowded public spaces.

They will keep the QR codes for Track and Trace, but will not require written details if you do not have the app. They are asking people to check in if they can, but it is not mandatory.

Inside the Wells Maltings. - Credit: Sarah Toon

Food and drink will remain cashless, and their team will continue to wear masks while serving and the tables will continue to be placed around 1m apart. They will also be offering table service during the day, but bar service will be available for pre-show and interval drinks.

The visitor information centre and box office will also be cashless where possible and staff and volunteers will be wearing face coverings.

In the auditorium and other performance spaces, there is an option of socially distanced seating at the back of the room, but all seats will be on sale from the middle row forwards. The airflow system in the auditorium is constantly bringing in fresh air.

Wells Maltings (photo: Matthew Usher) - Credit: Archant

Rebecca Lynn, marketing and development manager, said: “Our staff and volunteers are more than happy to continue wearing masks in order to make our customers feel more comfortable.

“There’s also the fact that many of our front of house staff are too young to have been vaccinated, so their safety comes into the decision in particular.

“We are approaching the relaxation of guidelines with cautious optimism.

“It will make a huge difference to our organisation to be able to accept bigger audiences, but we’re very conscious that public opinion is split and not everyone will feel comfortable with the new rules. As always, our priority is the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers.”