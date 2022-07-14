Nurse comes to rescue of duck hit by car

Victoria Reynolds rescued this duck she found injured on the side of the road in Wells - Credit: Victoria Reynolds

A nurse showed her caring side doesn't stop with humans after rescuing a duck which was left injured on a roadside after being hit by a car.

Victoria Reynolds discovered the animal on the side of the road in Wells on June 12, just after 8pm - the 46-year-old was heading back from Cromer minor injury unit after she had broken her toe.

Miss Reynolds saw blood on Burnt Street, near where ducks are spotted every day and found the injured bird nestled on the edge of the road opposite Big Blue Skies.

The nurse practitioner saw it had a grazed and cracked bill and was bleeding from the head.

The nurse picked up the animal, wrapped it in a towel, and took it straight to the vet.

“It was really upsetting that he was injured clearly by a vehicle, but the driver had not stopped to check,” she said.

“I just wish if people hit an animal, and if it’s safe to stop, they would try to do something for them.”

She was thanked by the vets - but is still awaiting an update on its condition.