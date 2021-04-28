Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Lifeboat beats strong winds to help fishing vessel

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:19 PM April 28, 2021   
Wells lifeboat and shed.Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Wells lifeboat and shed.Picture by SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A fishing vessel carrying two crewmen came into difficulty after its engine broke down nine miles north of the north Norfolk coast. 

Wells RNLI was called out shortly before 7am on Wednesday morning to assist two men aboard the boat, north of the town's harbour. 

The all-weather lifeboat was launched from the boathouse at 7.17am with the crew facing a strengthening north-easterly wind and intensifying sea conditions. 

They arrived on scene at 7.58am when a decision was taken to tow the vessel back to Wells Harbour. 

The recovery took two hours to bring the vessel back to the harbour bar with the boats contending with a "fair amount" of white water and breaking waves.

You may also want to watch:

By 10.25am the lifeboat and its tow were able to cross the bar and reach the calmer water of the outer harbour.

A spokesman said: "At 10.50am the fishing vessel was moored safely on the outer harbour pontoons, with its crew of two both uninjured and safe."

Most Read

  1. 1 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
  2. 2 Hundreds back fresh push for town lido
  3. 3 'World's smallest railway' gets back on the rails
  1. 4 'Integral' coastal railway's future in doubt
  2. 5 Delivery driver who was threatened with knife made to wait for wages
  3. 6 Norfolk's first woman bishop is announced
  4. 7 Ramblers call for solution to end flooding on riverside footpath
  5. 8 Four ducklings die and seven saved from filthy drain
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof
  7. 10 Lifeboat beats strong winds to help fishing vessel

The lifeboat was brought ashore at 11.30am and rehoused, refuelled and sanitised by 12.30pm.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cafe Scrumptious run by Glenys Twite is up for sale. Pic; Archant/Cafe Scrumptious

Fakenham cafe set to reopen after sale falls through

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham town council is hoping to install CCTV at millennium park on Queens Road

Fakenham park dubbed 'drugstore' as fears raised over anti-social behaviour

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Fay Dewing, owner of Sew Sweet in Fakenham, with the old-fashioned style jars of sweet favourites. P

'It is damaging' - Business frustrated as vehicles block shop front

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The fire which tore through a bungalow in Cathedral Drive in North Elmham, Norfolk, on Saturday evening.

Video

WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus