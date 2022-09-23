Region's lifeboat to join Thames flotilla in tribute to the Queen

The crew of Wells RNLI will join the flotilla on the River Thames on the evening of September 24 on its new lifeboat the Duke of Edinburgh to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: RNLI

One of the region's lifeboats will join 150 vessels this weekend to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The crew of Wells RNLI will join the flotilla on the River Thames on the evening of September 24 on its new lifeboat the Duke of Edinburgh to commemorate the life and 70-year reign of Her Majesty.

The flotilla, including the row barge Gloriana, which was built for the Diamond Jubilee and named by Her Majesty, will depart Chelsea Bridge at 7pm and travel to Tower Bridge.

Stunning aerial view at sunset of London City Island on a loop of the Lea River where it joins the Thames. Picture: Ballymore - Credit: Ballymore

All 150 boats will be lit up with white lights, creating a ribbon of light down the river.

Illuminated River, the world’s longest public artwork, will also be lit with a special display threading tones of purple and silver across its nine bridges, from Lambeth to London Bridge.

Wells Coxswain, Nicky King, said: “It’s an honour for me and our crew to be part of this special flotilla onboard our brand-new boat, RNLB Duke of Edinburgh, as we pay tribute to our long-standing Patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

New Wells lifeboat coxswain Nicky King. Picture: RNLI Wells Lifeboat Station - Credit: Archant

“To see all the boats and landmarks along the way down the Thames all lit up will be quite a spectacle, and a sight we wouldn’t normally see – it’ll be a very poignant moment."

The RNLI’s brand new Shannon class lifeboat is named Duke of Edinburgh in memory of Her Majesty’s late husband, His Royal Highness Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April 2021, and will be among the leading boats as they travel along the Thames through central London.

RNLI Chief Executive, Mark Dowie, added: “Originally planned to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, this event provides a fitting occasion for the Thames’ river communities, of which the RNLI has been a proud member for 20 years, to express their sadness at the recent death of Her Majesty.”

The new Wells RNLI boathouse - Credit: Submitted

The Wells lifeboat also bears the names of nearly 15,000 loved ones submitted through the RNLI’s Launch A Memory campaign.

As the official charity partner of Saturday’s event, funds raised will help fund a new floating boathouse for Tower, the RNLI’s busiest lifeboat station located in the heart of London, at Waterloo Bridge, which is due on service next spring.