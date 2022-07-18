12-year-old amongst the rescued by RNLI Wells at weekend

Wells inshore lifeboat was paged by HM Coastguards at 10.33pm to conduct a shoreline search for a missing person who had not returned to his car - Credit: Ray West

As the warm weather hit the coast, the RNLI were extremely busy over the weekend, including rescuing a 12-year-old boy.

The lifeboat in Wells was out three times on July 16 to rescue one child and two men in separate incidents as the hot weather continued to bring people out to the coast to enjoy the warmer temperatures.

The Coastguard paged the Wells lifeboat for immediate launch at 9.42am to help with the search for an elderly man who had last been seen on the evening of Thursday, July 14.

The inshore lifeboat launched outside the Boathouse at 10.15am and proceeded to the river Stiffkey off Blakeney Channel, as information the crew received suggested the man often camped there.

RNLI Wells lifeboat immediate launch on July 16 to help with the search for an elderly man who had last been seen on the evening of July 14 - Credit: Ray West

The elderly man had last been seen launching his small dinghy from Blakeney harbour.

The crew were informed that the man was likely to be amongst the creeks and marsh camping on his boat, and he was not likely to have gone out to sea.

The lifeboat searched river Stiffkey with the Coastguard unit but nothing was found, they proceeded to search into Blakeney Pit towards Blakeney Harbour, and back along the northern side of Blakeney pit to seaward but the elderly man hadn't been found.

The lifeboat stood down due to the ebbing tide and proceeded back towards the lifeboat house.

Thankfully, the elderly man was found safe and well moored in Cabbage creek, Stiffkey at 12.45pm.

Wells inshore lifeboat helped search for a missing 12-year-old child last seen by the Golf Club at Brancaster beach - Credit: Ray West

Later that day, At 6.05pm, the Coastguard contacted the lifeboat for help searching for a missing 12-year-old child last seen by the golf club at Brancaster beach.

The inshore lifeboat arrived on the scene at 6.42pm, off Scolt Head Island and began searching the shoreline west towards Brancaster harbour and beach.

At 6.53pm, a child fitting the description was seen on the beach at Scolt Head Island, a member of the volunteer inshore crew was put ashore to speak with the child.

After speaking with them, it was ascertained that he was likely to be the missing child.

Scolt Head Island from above. Picture: National Trust - Credit: Archant

The volunteer crew member was able to help the child and was able to walk him back along the beach toward Brancaster harbour - with the lifeboat followed keeping visual and radio contact.

The crew member and the child reached the water's edge but due to the flooding tide, the channel between Scotts Head Island and Brancaster beach had become impassable on foot.

It became necessary due to the child having difficulty understanding the situation to collect the child's father from Brancaster beach and transport him across the channel to help assist the inshore lifeboat crew in getting the child into the lifeboat.

With the help of his dad, the child was taken onto the inshore lifeboat and returned to Brancaster beach to his awaiting mother.

The boy was safely ashore with his parents and the Coastguard team.

The team at Wells were paged just after 10.30pm to conduct a shoreline search for a missing person, who had not returned to his car at the Beach Road car park, whilst out walking with another person.

The inshore lifeboat launched 15 minutes later with three volunteer crew on board and commenced a shoreline search in conjunction with the local Coastguard team.

Wells lifeboat also deployed with the Coastguard unit, a lifeboat crew member with its thermal imaging equipment retained on the station.

The inshore lifeboat crew conducted a thorough search of the area between Wells and Holkham - Credit: Archant

The inshore lifeboat crew conducted a thorough search of the area between Wells and Holkham and were returning Eastward to continue the search for the missing person along the shoreline when, at 11.21pm, they were notified that the missing person had returned to the Beach Road car park.

The inshore lifeboat was stood down after being informed the missing person was safe and well and returned to the station.

It was then was rehoused, sanitised, refuelled and ready again for service at 11.55pm.