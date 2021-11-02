Lifeboat crew member wades through deep water to rescue three people
A Wells lifeboat crew member waded through waist high water to assist a group of three people who were cut off by the incoming tide.
The RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was launched at 1.23pm on Tuesday, November 2 after other members of the group called 999 from the shore.
Members of the local Coastguard joined the other members of the party on the shore, keeping the people cut off in sight, while they waited for the arrival of the inshore lifeboat.
The lifeboat arrived on scene at 1.29pm and a volunteer crew member waded through the water to the area where the group of three were waiting.
With the assistance of the lifeboat crewman, the three people waded through the waist-high water to higher ground where the lifeboat could pick them up.
None of the three suffered any injuries.
The group of three and the crew member were safely onboard the lifeboat at 1.41pm.
After reuniting the stranded people with the rest of their group, the lifeboat returned to the area to speak to two other groups at risk of being cut off by the tide and advised them to return to the mainland.
Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "It was a beautiful sunny day, and understandably people are going to want to take a walk along our stunning coastline.
"But it is important that they check the tide times and make their way back to the beach huts at least four hours before high tide, so that they don’t find themselves cut off."