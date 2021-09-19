Two fisherman saved from boat taking on water

Published: 7:40 AM September 19, 2021

Wells RNLI were called to rescue two fisherman from a vessel at risk of sinking in the early hours of September 18. - Credit: RNLI Cromer

Two fisherman were rescued from a boat at risk of sinking in the early hours of the morning.

Wells RNLI was requested to launch one of its lifeboats to aid a King's Lynn-registered fishing vessel's mayday call at 12.51am on the morning of September 18.

The boat had started quickly taking on water and was at risk of sinking with two crew onboard two miles north of Scolt Head Island, between Wells-next-the-Sea and Brancaster.

Due to the severity of the Mayday call, Skegness RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter were also requested to the scene.

The fishing vessel was two miles north of Scolt Head Island, between Brancaster and Wells-next-the-Sea. - Credit: Archant

Wells RNLI launched in Holkham Bay at 1.46am and immediately set course toward the fishing vessel.

You may also want to watch:

First on the scene was the Coastguard helicopter with the Skegness and Wells RNLI lifeboats arriving at 2.10am.

Both lifeboats safely put crew members onboard and used two salvage pumps to reduce the water level onboard the fishing vessel.

The Wells RNLI lifeboat began towing the fishing vessel to Wells Harbour at 3am.

The fishing vessel was then safely put on a drying mooring at 4.45am in the harbour and the lifeboat crew helped to prevent the boat from taking on more water before returning to the station at 5.27am.