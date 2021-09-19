Two fisherman saved from boat taking on water
- Credit: RNLI Cromer
Two fisherman were rescued from a boat at risk of sinking in the early hours of the morning.
Wells RNLI was requested to launch one of its lifeboats to aid a King's Lynn-registered fishing vessel's mayday call at 12.51am on the morning of September 18.
The boat had started quickly taking on water and was at risk of sinking with two crew onboard two miles north of Scolt Head Island, between Wells-next-the-Sea and Brancaster.
Due to the severity of the Mayday call, Skegness RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter were also requested to the scene.
Wells RNLI launched in Holkham Bay at 1.46am and immediately set course toward the fishing vessel.
You may also want to watch:
First on the scene was the Coastguard helicopter with the Skegness and Wells RNLI lifeboats arriving at 2.10am.
Both lifeboats safely put crew members onboard and used two salvage pumps to reduce the water level onboard the fishing vessel.
Most Read
- 1 Fakenham shop to host Macmillan Coffee Morning
- 2 Boss looks to improve security at Fakenham business park
- 3 Shed set alight, 16 broken into and pumpkins destroyed at allotments
- 4 Trustee reflects on how endangered charity saved his life
- 5 Fakenham's annual riverside day set to finally go ahead
- 6 Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'
- 7 Investigation into rape at disused rail track closed
- 8 Your say - Your favourite landmark in North Norfolk
- 9 Two fisherman saved from boat taking on water
- 10 'Exceptional' - Fakenham jewellers thank town for warm welcome
The Wells RNLI lifeboat began towing the fishing vessel to Wells Harbour at 3am.
The fishing vessel was then safely put on a drying mooring at 4.45am in the harbour and the lifeboat crew helped to prevent the boat from taking on more water before returning to the station at 5.27am.