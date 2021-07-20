Sea cadets group calls for volunteers

Published: 11:55 AM July 20, 2021

Wells Sea Cadet unit T.S. Eliza Adams has been officially recognised and recommended to become a member of the Sea Cadet Corps. Picture: Wells Sea Cadets - Credit: Archant

A sea cadets group has appealed for someone who can maintain boats to volunteer for a couple of hours a week so more young people can have the opportunity of learning to sail.

The Wells Sea Cadets need someone who can help them maintain their fleet of boats and equipment. The group is also looking for new instructor officers who are able to train cadets aged from 10 to 18.

Bishop Dr John Mills, a royal veteran and trustee of the Wells Sea Cadets, said helping to train the next generation of seafarers was a rewarding task.

He said: "We are unable to expand and offer places to more young people in this youth organisation unless we have more adult instructors."

The sea cadets are based at Alderman Peel High School in Wells, and their training sessions take place on Saturdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.





For more information call 07858 440182 or email wellsseacadets@gmail.com