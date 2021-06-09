Instructors sought for sea cadet group
- Credit: Archant
Volunteers are needed to help train the next generation of seafarers.
The sea cadets branch in Wells-next-the-Sea is on the lookout for more adult instructors to keep up with the demand from young people wanting to learn skills including rowing and sailing.
Dr John Mills, a trustee and instructor, said: "It's important for us to keep up our seafaring traditions. We've got a good ratio of male and female cadets, there are about 45 on our books but we can't grow until we have more adult instructors.
"It's good if the instructors already have some seafaring experience but it's not necessary as we will train them. The more instructors we have the easier it is for the rest of us."
Dr Mills said the sea cadets had a demountable building at Alderman Peel High School in Wells they used for their training sessions, which took took place on Saturdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
He said instructors had to be aged at least 18, and could get in touch with chairman Noel Wheatley by emailing wellsseacadets@gmail.com.
