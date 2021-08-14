'Budding Banksys' transform town's skatepark

Gallery

Published: 9:31 AM August 14, 2021

Alderman Peel High School principal Alastair Ogle with Martha and Matilda Silk and Georgia Zebedee after the painting of the skatepark in Wells was finished. - Credit: APHS

While Banksy was making waves further around the coast, a group of young people in Wells-next-the-Sea were creating something far more colourful than the celebrated street artists' signature works.

Alderman Peel High School teamed up with Wells Town Council for a project which saw seven students paint different parts of the skatepark next to the football club off Beach Road.

Pictured at the skatepark after the painting was completed are, from left, Amanda Moffat (Alderman Peel High School D&T teacher), Martha and Matilda Silk, Georgia and Max Zebedee, Harry Roberts, Bonita Espley and Max Webb, Mike Gates (mayor and chairman of the town council) and Alastair Ogle (APHS principal). - Credit: Supplied by APHS

Before the painting Amanda Moffat and Tod Heron, design and technology teachers at the school, ran a 'Budding Banksy' contest for pupils to submit their designs, with the winners selected by a small panel of judges.

Mrs Moffat said the idea of the project was to "improve the existing graffiti and to give local students a sense of ownership over the park."

She said: "It came together really well and we're all over the moon with how it looks. It's really vibrant and colourful and has transformed the plain concrete.

"We wanted the designs to clearly show the different areas of the skatepark. Each area was given a name and they are all seaside themed. For example there's an area called The Dune, another one called The Deep, and another part called The Reef."

Mrs Moffatt said the young artists drew a lot of attention as they were working on their paintings.

She said: "As they were painting lots of people were walking past the skatepark and the comments were all so positive and enthusiastic. It really boosted the kids - they almost felt like celebrities."

The students who took part were Max Webb and Matilda Silk (Year 7); Bonita Espley, Georgia Zebedee and Harry Roberts (Year 8); Max Zebedee and Martha Silk (Year 9).

Greg Hewitt, Wells' town clerk, said: "What an absolutely brilliant job the team have done. I had a look first thing in the morning and love it.'

Mrs Moffatt said they wanted to thank the town council, who funded the makeover, Kevin Parr, a local decorator who donated several tins of paint and Steve Finch, who allowed for the Wells Town Football Club facilities to be used during the project.

Gray’s Funfair supplied free tickets for fairground rides to the students who took part.

