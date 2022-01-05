Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:43 PM January 5, 2022
Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5.

Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5. - Credit: Robert Smith

Pictures have revealed the impact of spring tides on the coast at Wells. 

The images - taken on Wednesday (January 5) - were shared by the town's harbourmaster, Robert Smith, who revealed how stressful the time of year can be. 

Wells Harbour master Robert Smith. Picture: Ian Burt

Wells Harbour master Robert Smith. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

In addition to concerns over high winds coming from the north, the spring tides prompt rising fears of flooding. 

“I would say it is the most stressful time of my job,” said Mr Smith. 

“People come to view it. It is a novelty but, for me, it is the most stressful because of the damage it has done in the past.

Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5.

Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5. - Credit: Robert Smith

“It is a lovely spectacle, but it is a very worrying time. I’ve seen the devastation it can cause, like back in 2013.”

Spring tides occur twice a month and are caused by the Earth, Moon, and Sun all aligning, meaning average tidal ranges are slightly larger. 

More moderate ‘neap’ tides are set to replace them in the coming days.

Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5.

Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5. - Credit: Robert Smith

Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5.

Wells Quayside has seen its highest tides, better known as Spring Tides, on January 5. - Credit: Robert Smith

