'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast
- Credit: Robert Smith
Pictures have revealed the impact of spring tides on the coast at Wells.
The images - taken on Wednesday (January 5) - were shared by the town's harbourmaster, Robert Smith, who revealed how stressful the time of year can be.
In addition to concerns over high winds coming from the north, the spring tides prompt rising fears of flooding.
“I would say it is the most stressful time of my job,” said Mr Smith.
“People come to view it. It is a novelty but, for me, it is the most stressful because of the damage it has done in the past.
“It is a lovely spectacle, but it is a very worrying time. I’ve seen the devastation it can cause, like back in 2013.”
Spring tides occur twice a month and are caused by the Earth, Moon, and Sun all aligning, meaning average tidal ranges are slightly larger.
More moderate ‘neap’ tides are set to replace them in the coming days.