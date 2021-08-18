Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
'Aims were the same' - Wells charities' teamwork pays off

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:02 PM August 18, 2021   
Jean Davies, the fundraising officer for Wells United Charities.

Jean Davies, the fundraising officer for Wells United Charities. - Credit: Jean Davies

Two Wells-next-the-Sea charities which joined forces say they owe their successful year of donations to teamwork.

Wells & District League of Friends joined Wells United Charities in 2019 and the group of nine trustees have overseen a successful period of donations and growth, including buying two flats on Northfield Waye which will be rented out and used to fund their work.

Last year, the group gave out grants totalling £23,000 which included funds to get young people to further education, fuel allowance grants, and Covid-19 grants, as well as supporting the town’s community hospital and Heritage House.

Jean Davies, the fundraising officer for the charity, said their success is down to how the two charities joined forces.

Room decorated for Mexican Chilli Competition held by Wells United Charities, to find the best amateur chilli maker.

Room decorated for Mexican Chilli Competition held by Wells United Charities, to find the best amateur chilli maker. - Credit: Jean Davies.

“Wells is a relatively small place and although we were on two different charities we all knew one another and we knew that the aims of the charities were the same,” she said.

“We amalgamated because we knew that if we were bigger, we were stronger and had two sets of supporters, so you're not just amalgamating the trustees, you're amalgamating the funds available to you.

“It was driven by the fact we’ve got the same aims and we knew we could be better by being bigger. Simply because we know so many people you can get more supporters that way.”

Linda Pattrick, who was part of the Wells League of Friends and joined the Wells United Charities, said it was a privilege to enjoy such a successful year.

Linda Pattrick, who was part of the Wells League of Friends and joined the Wells United Charities.

Linda Pattrick, who was part of the Wells League of Friends and joined the Wells United Charities. - Credit: Linda Pattrick.

“It's lovely to be able to help your community and be part of something that is doing that, and to really feel like you are getting to the right people, it's a privilege.”

An idea that moved across with the League of Friends was the idea of membership, this allows people to help the charity with their work over the year. Currently, they have 49 members supporting them, but are looking to get more as they head back outside.

The group will be looking for new members when they attend their first in-person fundraising event in over a year when they host a stall at the Wells Summer fair on The Buttlands on Monday, August 30.

