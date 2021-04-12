'Absolutely fantastic' - Wells welcomes back punters as lockdown eases

Published: 7:29 PM April 12, 2021

With fish and chips by the harbour, a drink in a pub garden, and ice cream for dessert, things started returning to normality in Wells-next-the-Sea.

As we hit stop two on our road map out of lockdown, people could not wait to take advantage of the rules by visiting Wells and sampling some of the town’s highlights on their first day back on April 12.

For most of us, it is not a trip to the seaside without a portion of fish and chips. At Plattens on The Quay, they have been welcoming back customers since late March.

General Manager of Platten's, Luke Platten and his assistance, Bernadette outside the chip shop. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

However, Luke Plattens, general manager of the chippy, said today felt different.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“I think everybody's really pleased to be back and open and everyone that I've spoken to is just thrilled to be able to get out and about and start enjoying the local area once more.

People queue up for fish and chips at Platten's. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“There's real excitement among the local shops that we've seen over the last couple of days where two weeks ago the main high street was barren, almost a ghost town."

Visitors in Wells-next-the-Sea enjoys a sit by the harbour. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Just along from the chippy was The Golden Fleece, which had its pub garden packed full of punters enjoying a drink and pizza.

Andrew Cooke, co-director at The Golden Fleece. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Andrew Cooke, co-director at the pub said in the first few hours they had pulled 40 pints and were heading towards 30 pizzas sold.

“It has been brilliant to see the sun shining and the people, I can't think of anything better to boost everyone’s feeling,” he said.

People enjoying a pizza and a pint at The Golden Fleece's beer garden. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Mr Cooke said the people are looking to support local.

“What I'm seeing is a lot more support locally. Everyone was so pleased for us to be open again.”

Along The Quay, you could treat your sweet tooth to something at John’s Rock Shop.

You can treat your sweet tooth at John's Rock Shop. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Selling everything from fudge to ice cream, Jacqueline Gizzi, owner of the shop, still had the door locked, for now, operating from her window.

The shop has been operating as a take away for a few weeks, taking advantage of the mini-heatwave we had.

Mrs Gizzi was delighted to see businesses opening again.

John's Rock Shop on The Quay. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“I feel pleased for everybody to get open again after hoping for such a long time,” she said.

“The weather cooled down so trade hasn't been as busy as what we usually are. But, I feel quite buoyant, hopefully, the nice weather keeps up and people get their confidence and come out more.”