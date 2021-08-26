Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
West Acre Gallery hosting second open exhibition

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:33 AM August 26, 2021   
People inside the West Acre Gallery.

Following a busy Summer, West Acre Gallery is hosting its second annual open exhibition this autumn.

The event, taking place between October 22 and 31, will feature 23 artists and more than 70 items on display at their gallery on Abbey Farm.

Artists have been invited to submit up to 5 pieces of work, of any medium, 2D or 3D to feature in the show.

A piece that will feature in the show, called Corrosive Pink by Paul Smith.

The Crowdfunded art gallery, set on a working farm in the village, is connected strongly within the local community, which is also home to an energetic art scene, with 14 exhibitions this year, and several art fairs, wellness classes, creative workshops and educational sessions for children in between.

People will also have the chance to meet the artists over the course of 10 days, as each takes up their post invigilating the event.

A piece that will feature in the show, called Giddy as a Kipper by Lee Eveson.

The open exhibition will take place 11am-4pm on each day, and all the work featured will be for sale.

