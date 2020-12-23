Befriending charity delivers 70 cakes and 190 Christmas cards
- Credit: West Norfolk Befriending
A Norfolk befriending charity is still spreading Christmas joy despite coronavirus restrictions.
West Norfolk Befriending, a charity focused on reducing social isolation, is handing out cakes, cards and presents to its clients.
The group, which has moved its services to the phones as a result of the pandemic, matches isolated older people with trained volunteer befrienders.
For the last 10 years, the charity has donated Christmas cakes from King’s Lynn Sugarcraft Club.
Despite the group not being able to physically meet all year the team has made, decorated and donated 70 cakes for their clients.
They have also delivered 190 hand-made Christmas cards, each with their own personal message to Norfolk care homes.
They have worked with Care Home Connectors and Linking Lives, to link local schools with care homes to ease isolation amongst the residents.
Most Read
- 1 All you need to know about Tier 4 rules
- 2 Woman hosts miniature donkey parade to raise spirits in village
- 3 Hire company spreads Christmas joy with festive lorry display
- 4 Rising Covid rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
- 5 'We've lost money every single week' - pub closes until further notice
- 6 'People are very happy' - New deli running off 90pc Norfolk produce
- 7 Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the county
- 8 Village welcomes community Christmas tree thanks to grant funding
- 9 International Space Station to fly over Norfolk
- 10 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
As part of this project, pupils from All Saints Academy at Stoke Ferry and St Martins Primary Academy at Shouldham have made Christmas cards to donate to the care home residents, to brighten their Christmas.