Befriending charity delivers 70 cakes and 190 Christmas cards

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:16 AM December 23, 2020   
Two people wearing PPE handing over Christmas cards

Chief Executive at West Norfolk Befriending Pippa May delivering cards to Fridham rest home Heacham - Credit: West Norfolk Befriending

A Norfolk befriending charity is still spreading Christmas joy despite coronavirus restrictions.

West Norfolk Befriending, a charity focused on reducing social isolation, is handing out cakes, cards and presents to its clients.

The group, which has moved its services to the phones as a result of the pandemic, matches isolated older people with trained volunteer befrienders.

A selection of Christmas cakes

Close up of cakes made, decorated and donated by King’s Lynn Sugarcraft Club. - Credit: West Norfolk Befriending

For the last 10 years, the charity has donated Christmas cakes from King’s Lynn Sugarcraft Club.

Despite the group not being able to physically meet all year the team has made, decorated and donated 70 cakes for their clients.

They have also delivered 190 hand-made Christmas cards, each with their own personal message to Norfolk care homes.

Two people wearing PPE exchanging cards

Chief Executive at West Norfolk Befriending Pippa May delivering cards to Goodwins Hall. - Credit: West Norfolk Befriending

They have worked with Care Home Connectors and Linking Lives, to link local schools with care homes to ease isolation amongst the residents.

As part of this project, pupils from All Saints Academy at Stoke Ferry and St Martins Primary Academy at Shouldham have made Christmas cards to donate to the care home residents, to brighten their Christmas.

Home made Christmas cards

Christmas cards made by St Martins primary school - Credit: West Norfolk Befriending


