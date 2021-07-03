'Nowhere else loike ut' - Bus driver shares love for Norfolk

Published: 7:00 AM July 3, 2021

Chris Richmond was a finalist in the 'top national driver' category of the UK Bus Awards in 2015. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

In the latest of our Q&As, 32-year-old Chris Richmond from West Raynham reveals his love for the area.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I drive buses across Norfolk 40 hours a week and that's something I've been doing now for over 10 years. It's sort-of in the blood, as my grandfather, Mike Richmond, was a bus driver.

I'm also a budding filmmaker and sound recordist so am working towards a career in film or television.

I'm a church bell ringer, which I see as my role in the community. I currently ring for church services at Wells-next-the-Sea, but during the week, I tend to ring at various towers all over Norfolk.

Chris Richmond, recording bell sounds. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

2. How long have you lived in Norfolk?

I started life in Sheringham and gradually worked my way westwards along the coast, spending my formative years living in Cley-next-the-Sea and Blakeney. I've been living on the former RAF West Raynham airfield for the last three years.

3. What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Probably very little! I mean, what do mayors actually do anyway? Certainly nothing that can be achieved in a day, that's for sure.

4. What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

There are several church towers that would be quite high on the list. We are lucky enough to boast several hills here in North Norfolk - Beeston Bump, the Cromer Ridge and the like. Also there is a wind turbine I have found myself guiltily admiring.

Wind turbines at Jack's Lane Windfarm near Syderstone. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

5. Who is your north Norfolk hero?

George Cushing - founder of the Thursford Collection. Hearing of his humble beginnings and seeing how the Thursford Collection developed into what it is now really inspires me.

6. What is your favourite pub?

The Hunworth Bell. I have a bit of an attachment with old place, having been part of a film crew who spent a month shooting there in 2014.

It's just a lovely country pub and despite the change of ownership since, it's not really lost any of the character it had before.

Filming at the Hunworth Bell pub, which Chris Richmond took part in. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

7. Which shops do you rely on?

I have been going to the same barbershop in Sheringham - Terry's - ever since I was a lad. Currently run by Brad, I can remember his father cutting my hair back in the 1990s.

8. What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

One where the sun is out, the roads are quiet, the beaches are empty and I can walk with my springer spaniel, Max-Bob. It has to end with a bit of bellringing at a tower somewhere, followed by the pub for a meal, as I am five years teetotal.

Chris Richmond and his dog, Max-Bob, at King's Lynn. - Credit: Supplied by Chris Richmond

9. Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

The Thursford Collection, and certainly the Christmas show.

I'm a real supporter of live variety here in Norfolk and also really recommend the Cromer Pier shows - these productions deserve our support more than ever. Also the Langham Dome, which I was involved with during the early stages of its fundraising.

Also the Muckleburgh Collection at Weybourne and the new Maritime Heritage Centre in Stiffkey.

10. What do you most love about north Norfolk?

I love the fact that most of it is relatively unspoilt. We're a special corner of the country that seems to have escaped the wrath of extortionate development because we're "the bit that sticks out". Even after 34 years, I still stumble across bits I never knew about.

There is so much history to discover - our abundance of medieval churches, wartime airfields, old railway lines and even an old canal in our region.

It's also the people that make this part of the world special - and the way they talk! "Therr ent nowherr else loike ut!"