Your Say: What should be done with old sixth form land?

Land at the former Fakenham College has been declared surplus to requirements by the county council, meaning it will soon be repurposed.

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in the market town what they think should be done with the site.

Christine Purchase, 70, from Norwich, said: “It is a shame to lose it, as it is a great space. I think some of it needs to be kept as a green space as it is lovely up there.”

Alison Slapp, 64, from Fakenham, said: “I think we are in desperate need of a public space for elderly people, like a sensory garden or a rose garden, as we do not have a lot for elderly people. I think the building might make for a nice hotel. I also think the swimming pool there should be reopened. I have asked if they are able to open it.”

Malcolm Cook, 74, from Stibbard, said: “I think flats would be a good idea, if we get people in a nice little flat where they are more comfortable than living on the street.”

Pippa Cook, 71, from Stibbard, said: “I think flats would be a good idea. I do not think it should be pulled down.”

Ian Wilson, 61, from Great Ryburgh, said: “I would rather see facilities there. It is a shame that they lost out on funding for the swimming pool recently.”