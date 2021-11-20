Your Say: What should be done with old sixth form land?
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Land at the former Fakenham College has been declared surplus to requirements by the county council, meaning it will soon be repurposed.
Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in the market town what they think should be done with the site.
Christine Purchase, 70, from Norwich, said: “It is a shame to lose it, as it is a great space. I think some of it needs to be kept as a green space as it is lovely up there.”
Alison Slapp, 64, from Fakenham, said: “I think we are in desperate need of a public space for elderly people, like a sensory garden or a rose garden, as we do not have a lot for elderly people. I think the building might make for a nice hotel. I also think the swimming pool there should be reopened. I have asked if they are able to open it.”
Malcolm Cook, 74, from Stibbard, said: “I think flats would be a good idea, if we get people in a nice little flat where they are more comfortable than living on the street.”
Pippa Cook, 71, from Stibbard, said: “I think flats would be a good idea. I do not think it should be pulled down.”
Ian Wilson, 61, from Great Ryburgh, said: “I would rather see facilities there. It is a shame that they lost out on funding for the swimming pool recently.”
Most Read
- 1 A real catch - Unique Christmas tree back by popular demand
- 2 Holkham Hall handed vital funding to carry out walled garden repairs
- 3 Builder who worked on number of Norfolk landmarks dies aged 71
- 4 Your Say: What should be done with old sixth form land?
- 5 Battered pigs-in-blankets anyone? Chippy's festive favourites are back
- 6 Plans approved for 11 homes in north Norfolk village
- 7 'I will rip your head off' - Scale of abuse shop staff face revealed
- 8 Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled
- 9 Campsite to offer rental service for real Christmas trees
- 10 End of the line: Beloved coastal railway dismantled and taken away