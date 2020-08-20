Search

Advanced search

Team restores steam loco as vintage railway gets back on track

20 August, 2020 - 06:30
Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Mike Urry Owner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Mike Urry Owner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

They said its hooting, tooting days were over, but now a group of volunteers and engineers are well on the way to getting a vintage steam engine back on the tracks.

The Agecroft steam engine, which is being restored at the Whitwell and Reepham Railway. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Agecroft steam engine, which is being restored at the Whitwell and Reepham Railway. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The team at the Whitwell and Reepham Station are restoring a locomotive which was one of a trio that serviced the Agecroft power station, near Manchester, until 1981.

Mike Urry, who owns the heritage railway, said works on the Robert Stephenson and Hawthorns 0-4-0ST loco were being done by the station’s ‘Thursday gang’ of volunteers, with help from the North Norfolk Railway.

Mr Urry: “It was given to us in bits by the previous owners. They thought they would never get it back together again, and suggested we show it as a static display.

“But our gang of volunteers are working on it and we’re hoping to have it back in working order later this year.”

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Owner Mike Urry. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWhitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Owner Mike Urry. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restoring the 1951 engine will be a crowning achievement for the railway, which is doing its best to cope with the financial fallout of the lockdown and the ongoing restrictions.

Weekend services on steam and diesel engines are running again, where groups can sit in family ‘bubbles’ and the station’s Sidings cafe has reopened and is taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. The station also has a campsite with 17 pitches, which Mr Urry said had “never been busier” thanks to a boom in people taking staycations.

But Mr Urry said it was a challenge catching up on the lost businesses from the lockdown, and they were also facing a shortage of volunteers.

He said: “We’ve got some of the younger volunteers coming in again, but some of the older ones are a bit nervous about returning, so if anyone is interested we’re very happy to welcome new volunteers.

The Agecroft steam engine, which is being restored at the Whitwell and Reepham Railway. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Agecroft steam engine, which is being restored at the Whitwell and Reepham Railway. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“There’s been more campers this year than ever, and The Sidings has been totally refurbished during lockdown and looks a lot more modern.”

The station is south of Reepham on Marriott’s Way, and is known as ‘Norfolk’s newest heritage railway’ having reopened in 2009, 50 years after the closure of the Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway (M&GN), which it used to be a part of.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach Mr Urry on 07733 328840.

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Tom, Adrian, Thor and Nye. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWhitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Tom, Adrian, Thor and Nye. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Ben and Dave. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWhitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Ben and Dave. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Owner Mike Urry Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWhitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Owner Mike Urry Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWhitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Nordic Walking Group that meet at the lstation every Wednesday and complete a 6 mie walk. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWhitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Nordic Walking Group that meet at the lstation every Wednesday and complete a 6 mie walk. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWhitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Calls for dog toy to be shelved to protect Norfolk seals

Pictured is one of three seals along the Norfolk coast with their heads stuck in a plastic ring which have yet to be caught as of July 24, 2019 Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

‘A brilliant six years’ - Owners of popular pub and hotel say final farewell

Former owners of The George Pub in Dereham Rebecca and Gareth Williams with their sons Hayden and Stanley. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Intruder left empty-handed after break-in

Police are appealing for information after attempted burglary in Brisley. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Station cafe reopens on popular walking trail

The Reepham Station Cafe has reopened. Pictured is George Wright, who is running the cafe with Lily Wade. Picture: Reepham Station Cafe

Calls for dog toy to be shelved to protect Norfolk seals

Pictured is one of three seals along the Norfolk coast with their heads stuck in a plastic ring which have yet to be caught as of July 24, 2019 Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

‘A brilliant six years’ - Owners of popular pub and hotel say final farewell

Former owners of The George Pub in Dereham Rebecca and Gareth Williams with their sons Hayden and Stanley. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Intruder left empty-handed after break-in

Police are appealing for information after attempted burglary in Brisley. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Covid grants of up to £10,000 offered to tourism firms

Boats at Wroxham. Broadland's tourism sector missed out millions of pounds in income due to the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New country manor could be built near north Norfolk coast

The Triumphal Arch on Holkham Estate. The proposed new country house would be south of the main estate. Picture: Archant Norfolk

Team restores steam loco as vintage railway gets back on track

Whitwell Reepham Railway back in action after lock down. Mike Urry Owner. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Fears over a post-covid rise in unwanted puppies

Shelly Betts, 58, from North Walsham, has bred Cavalier King Charles Spaniels for 15 years and has warned that more pets could be handed to shelters as people return to work post-lockdown. Picture: Peter Betts

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley