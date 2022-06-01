MP to light village's jubilee beacon

Jerome Mayhew will lit the jubilee beacon in Wicken Green on June 2 - Credit: Lorraine White/Danielle Booden

A visit from The Queen inspired a band of volunteers to make their jubilee celebration as special as possible.

Wicken Green’s jubilee celebration begins on June 2, with a beacon lighting, which is set to be lit by the area’s MP Jerome Mayhew.

Her Majesty visited the RAF heritage centre earlier this year, which prompted the team to plan extensive celebrations.

Despite receiving no funding they managed to fundraise and received generous donations from local businesses.

Lorraine White, one of the volunteers, said: “We are honoured that our MP, Jerome Mayhew has agreed to light our beacon.

“This event has been possible because of the village's tremendous community spirit, and we hope that Mr Mayhew will enjoy the evening within our community.”

Residents have built the Beacon, a choir formed especially to sing 'Song for the Commonwealth' as the beacon is lit, and the village’s own town crier will lead a lantern parade to the ceremony.