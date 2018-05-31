‘Devastating’ blow for community centre after food, drink and dartboard stolen
PUBLISHED: 13:35 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 12 May 2020
A community centre has been dealt a devastating blow after £500 worth of stock was stolen in a burglary.
The Green Park Rural Centre, in Wicken Green village, near Fakenham, is reeling after £500 worth of stock was stolen.
Police are appealing for help after the centre saw bottles of spirits, cans of beer and cider, soft drinks, crisps, chocolate and a dartboard taken from its stock cupboard between 9pm on Sunday, May 3 and 8am on Monday, May 4.
A trustee at the centre, who did not want to be named and who has been involved with the centre for more than a year, said it was “devastating”.
It is currently closed due to the coronavirus lockdown but they said the burglary puts doubt over the future of the centre.
“This will put a hold on the reopening if they say we can, we will have to think twice over the amount of stock we have,” they said.
“It is devastating to all the people involved and would be so sad for the community. There is nothing like this nearby for them.”
The trustee added: “It is devastating for all the trustees. You work hard for free with no gain in it, to have a community centre for the local community and for someone to come in and take it all away for nothing.
“These are selfish people who do not have a thought for anyone else.”
The Chapel Lane centre is used as a social club, putting on entertainment for people such as bingo and darts. People can also hire the space out for weddings and birthdays and it is also used as a heritage centre.
The break-in was discovered by a dog walker who passed the centre and noticed a broken window in the fire escape. Another trustee went into the building to find the cellar door open.
All the stock apart from a few chocolate bars were taken, with only a minimal amount on shelves and in a fridge left.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Charlotte Edwards at Fakenham on 101 quoting crime reference 36/29108/20.
