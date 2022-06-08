Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Villages come together to enjoy jubilee celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:34 AM June 8, 2022
Updated: 10:46 AM June 8, 2022
In Wicken Green, they managed to get the area’s MP, Jerome Mayhew, to light the beacon

In Wicken Green, they managed to get the area’s MP, Jerome Mayhew, to light the beacon - Credit: Lorraine White

Villages in our area have been reflecting on joyful Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 

Communities in both Wicken Green and Great Ryburgh came together to enjoy the four day week and celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-years on the throne.

The Jubilee beacon lit in Wicken Green

The Jubilee beacon lit in Wicken Green - Credit: Lorraine White

Across the four days, people came together for a variety of events. 

In Wicken Green, the area’s MP, Jerome Mayhew, lit the beacon which marked the beginning of the four-day celebrations.

The village of Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

The village of Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend - Credit: Lorraine White

The village’s own town crier led a lantern parade to the ceremony. Ian Brown of the Sculthorpe Heritage Centre read a powerful poem 'Ode to the 47th'.

In Great Ryburgh, the celebrations included a barbecue, picnics, and a tea for The Queen in St Andrew church on Sunday. 

People in Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

People in Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend - Credit: Lorraine White

The village is hoping to restore a stained glass window, as a reminder of the Jubilee, reminding Ryburgh residents of the very special celebrations.

People in Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including their own town crier

People in Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including their own town crier - Credit: Lorraine White

Miranda Brabon cuts her Union Jack cake during “Tea for the Queen” as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at St. Andrew

Miranda Brabon cuts her Union Jack cake during “Tea for the Queen” as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at St. Andrew’s, Great Ryburgh - Credit: Anne Prentis


Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Robert Smith, harbourmaster in Wells has expressed his disappointment after cancelling the Jubilee beacon event on June 2

Town cancels Jubilee beacon lighting over safety fears

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A 'royal family' enjoying the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Fakenham

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

'Really busy' - Thousands enjoy town centre jubilee street party

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Louisa and Scarlet Harrison, age 5, during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Sutton and La

Queen's Jubilee: The big events in the Fakenham and Wells area

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The former chair of Weasenham Parish Council, Anna Coke

'My own health is suffering' - Entire parish council resigns

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon