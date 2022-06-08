Villages come together to enjoy jubilee celebrations

In Wicken Green, they managed to get the area’s MP, Jerome Mayhew, to light the beacon - Credit: Lorraine White

Villages in our area have been reflecting on joyful Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Communities in both Wicken Green and Great Ryburgh came together to enjoy the four day week and celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-years on the throne.

The Jubilee beacon lit in Wicken Green - Credit: Lorraine White

Across the four days, people came together for a variety of events.

In Wicken Green, the area’s MP, Jerome Mayhew, lit the beacon which marked the beginning of the four-day celebrations.

The village of Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend - Credit: Lorraine White

The village’s own town crier led a lantern parade to the ceremony. Ian Brown of the Sculthorpe Heritage Centre read a powerful poem 'Ode to the 47th'.

In Great Ryburgh, the celebrations included a barbecue, picnics, and a tea for The Queen in St Andrew church on Sunday.

People in Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend - Credit: Lorraine White

The village is hoping to restore a stained glass window, as a reminder of the Jubilee, reminding Ryburgh residents of the very special celebrations.

People in Wicken Green over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, including their own town crier - Credit: Lorraine White

Miranda Brabon cuts her Union Jack cake during “Tea for the Queen” as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations at St. Andrew’s, Great Ryburgh - Credit: Anne Prentis



