Villages come together to enjoy jubilee celebrations
- Credit: Lorraine White
Villages in our area have been reflecting on joyful Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Communities in both Wicken Green and Great Ryburgh came together to enjoy the four day week and celebrate Her Majesty’s 70-years on the throne.
Across the four days, people came together for a variety of events.
In Wicken Green, the area’s MP, Jerome Mayhew, lit the beacon which marked the beginning of the four-day celebrations.
The village’s own town crier led a lantern parade to the ceremony. Ian Brown of the Sculthorpe Heritage Centre read a powerful poem 'Ode to the 47th'.
In Great Ryburgh, the celebrations included a barbecue, picnics, and a tea for The Queen in St Andrew church on Sunday.
The village is hoping to restore a stained glass window, as a reminder of the Jubilee, reminding Ryburgh residents of the very special celebrations.