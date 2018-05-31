Police investigating after windows smashed at former RAF site
PUBLISHED: 15:22 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 03 June 2020
Archant
Police are investigating after windows were smashed at the former RAF Sculthorpe site in north Norfolk.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage at RAF Sculthorpe in Syderstone on Monday, June 1.
“Officers were called after windows were smashed in the control tower on the airfield in Tattersett Road.
“Suspects have been identified and police are investigating the matter.”
RAF Sculthorpe is a decommissioned Ministry of Defence facility with a past dating back through conflicts of the 20th century, from the fall of the Iron Curtain to the Second World War.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.