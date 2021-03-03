'The nicest people shop in Lidl' - Women amazed by act of kindness

Published: 12:36 PM March 3, 2021

A woman was left amazed by an act of kindness in a supermarket checkout queue.

Anna Gardner from Fakenham was behind a woman at the checkout at Lidl in the town when a man in front of them had his card declined.

The 67-year-old watched in wonder as the woman stepped forward and paid for the man's shopping at the Holt Road shop.

“I had to let you know before I even unpacked my shopping,” Mrs Gardner said.

“Isn’t that a lovely thing to do in this present time?

“if that had been Waitrose everyone would have looked away and it just shows that the nicest people shop in Lidl.

“It is absolutely wonderful in this present time when we are trying to hang onto as many pennies as possible that somebody should offer such a wonderful act of kindness.”