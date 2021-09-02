Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

'Cruel and heartless' - Woman devastated as lantern taken from grave

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:30 AM September 2, 2021   
The lantern which Megan Brown placed at her brother's grave.

The lantern which Megan Brown placed at her brother's grave. - Credit: Megan Brown

The sister of a man buried in a Fakenham cemetery has spoken of her heartbreak after items were removed from his grave in an apparent theft.

Norfolk police confirmed they are currently looking into reports of alleged theft taking place at Creake Road cemetery in Fakenham. A tweet from North Norfolk police says they were disappointed to hear about the theft of solar lights, including a set from a child’s grave.

One of those affected was Megan Brown, who was honouring what would have been her brother’s 28th birthday on August 12 and wanted to replace a burnt-out candle with a battery-powered lantern.

She and her mum, Joanne, went up to Ryan’s grave on August 14 and placed the lantern next to his headstone.

The 23-year-old and her partner decided they would go and check to make sure it was still there on the evening of August 31. When they got to the grave the lantern and the steak which it was hanging on was completely gone.

When Miss Brown saw this, she started crying.

“I stood at the side of his grave and just cried,” she said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to move allotments to make way for housing in Wells
  2. 2 Fakenham dad prepares to 'scoot' 55 miles for charity helping his daughter
  3. 3 Fakenham hopes to bring town together with annual assembly
  1. 4 14-tonne digger stolen from farm
  2. 5 What are Norfolk school term dates for the next year?
  3. 6 Dogleg charters offers personal tours of Norfolk coast
  4. 7 From the quayside - Robert Smith talks tourism on the North Norfolk coast
  5. 8 Artists get set to throw open studio doors
  6. 9 King's Lynn hospital asks people to only come in for emergencies
  7. 10 Former Fakenham military brothers build careers in constructions

“I honestly couldn’t believe that anyone could be so cruel and heartless to do something like that.

“I would rather give them the money and they left the lantern. It has no monetary value to me, just sentimental value.

“It’s appalling that you can’t put something on a grave without someone pinching it.”

The entrance to the Creake Road cemetery in Fakenham.

The entrance to the Creake Road cemetery in Fakenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Ryan has been buried in the cemetery for 28 years. She never got to meet her brother, but said that ‘it doesn’t make it hurt any less.’

They also added that this is the first time anything has been stolen up there.

A spokeswoman from Norfolk police said: “After receiving information from Fakenham Town Council about an alleged theft at Creake Road Cemetery within the past week, we have since received further reports of similar incidents at the location. Officers are currently looking into this.”

If you have any information about this please contact Fakenham Safer Neighbourhood Team at SNTFakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. #1673

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Terry Hawes, from Hainford, was airlifted to hospital after suffering a major heart attack.

'Swift response' sees grandad on the mend after heart attack

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Nick Bird, director at Bailey Bird & Warren in Fakenham.

Fakenham Figures - Fakenham's Father Christmas Nick Bird take our Q&A

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
First Focus assistant manager, Pauline Hicks.

Fakenham's First Focus on tackling food poverty

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon