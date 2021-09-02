'Cruel and heartless' - Woman devastated as lantern taken from grave

Published: 5:30 AM September 2, 2021

The lantern which Megan Brown placed at her brother's grave. - Credit: Megan Brown

The sister of a man buried in a Fakenham cemetery has spoken of her heartbreak after items were removed from his grave in an apparent theft.

Norfolk police confirmed they are currently looking into reports of alleged theft taking place at Creake Road cemetery in Fakenham. A tweet from North Norfolk police says they were disappointed to hear about the theft of solar lights, including a set from a child’s grave.

One of those affected was Megan Brown, who was honouring what would have been her brother’s 28th birthday on August 12 and wanted to replace a burnt-out candle with a battery-powered lantern.

Very disappointing to hear of the theft of solar lights from Creake Road cemetery, one set from a child's grave. If you have any information about this please contact Fakenham Safer Neighbourhood Team at SNTFakenham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. #1673 @FakenhamTC — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) August 31, 2021

She and her mum, Joanne, went up to Ryan’s grave on August 14 and placed the lantern next to his headstone.

The 23-year-old and her partner decided they would go and check to make sure it was still there on the evening of August 31. When they got to the grave the lantern and the steak which it was hanging on was completely gone.

When Miss Brown saw this, she started crying.

“I stood at the side of his grave and just cried,” she said.

“I honestly couldn’t believe that anyone could be so cruel and heartless to do something like that.

“I would rather give them the money and they left the lantern. It has no monetary value to me, just sentimental value.

“It’s appalling that you can’t put something on a grave without someone pinching it.”

The entrance to the Creake Road cemetery in Fakenham. - Credit: Google Maps

Ryan has been buried in the cemetery for 28 years. She never got to meet her brother, but said that ‘it doesn’t make it hurt any less.’

They also added that this is the first time anything has been stolen up there.

A spokeswoman from Norfolk police said: “After receiving information from Fakenham Town Council about an alleged theft at Creake Road Cemetery within the past week, we have since received further reports of similar incidents at the location. Officers are currently looking into this.”

