Meet the woman who has made nearly 900 face masks

PUBLISHED: 08:09 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 30 May 2020

Kate Taylor-Nevill has made 875 face masks to keep people safe. Pictures: supplied by Kate Taylor-Nevill

Kate Taylor-Nevill has made 875 face masks to keep people safe. Pictures: supplied by Kate Taylor-Nevill

A mother-of-four has made 875 face masks to help keep people safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Kate Taylor-Nevill has made 875 face masks to keep people safe. Pictures: supplied by Kate Taylor-NevillKate Taylor-Nevill has made 875 face masks to keep people safe. Pictures: supplied by Kate Taylor-Nevill

Kate Taylor-Nevill, 56, a carer from North Creake, gives the masks away for free and has posted them to people across the country.

She said: “It does not take me long to make them, and I do about 20 in an hour. I use cotton and I cut out en masse. It costs about £8 to make 25 masks.

“It’s just something that I can do and help people stay safe. I used to do craft stalls and made shopping bags. If I did not do it, I would just be twiddling my thumbs.”

She has been praised on social media for her actions.

Karla Pollock said: “She has been amazing and supplied so many vital masks to people who needed them. This lovely lady is doing such a grand job selflessly and really helping the community.”

