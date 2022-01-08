Woman still hopes to find cat who went missing on the night she gave birth

Ami Pollard from Fakenham last saw Dixie on the night of August 5 before going into labour with her daughter. - Credit: Ami Pollard

A woman is not giving up hope of finding her cat who went missing the same night she gave birth - five months ago.

Ami Pollard, from Fakenham, last saw Dixie on the night of August 5 before going into labour with her daughter, Harper. When she returned home the next morning, the tabby cat did not arrive for breakfast and hasn’t been seen since.

Miss Pollard said she really felt the mixed emotion of losing the cat and giving birth on the same day.

“It really was (a strange mix of emotions), it was the pure excitement and exhaustion of giving birth and a 30-hour labour, and to come home and search for my missing cat was a really hard and emotional time.

Tabby cat Dixie, and his brother Cheeto. - Credit: Ami Pollard

“Every day when I feed his brother breakfast and tea and Dixie is not there next to him my heart sinks a little bit more, but I still have hope that he is out there.

“I do worry about the worse as growing up we had a cat go missing and never knew the outcome as to his whereabouts.”

It is not just the family missing him, as his brother, Cheeto is also affected by it, saying that he now doesn’t go out very often.

Ami Pollard is not giving up hope of finding her cat, Dixie, who has been missing for over five months. - Credit: Ami Pollard

This Christmas was meant to be their third with Dixie, the two-year-old was born at the start of October 2019. She described the animal as “the most affectionate cat ever, all he ever wants is cuddles and he rolls over for you to scratch his belly like a puppy.”

Even more is the miss being felt, as the 20-year-old is at home all the time, being on maternity leave looking after five-month-old Harper.

Miss Pollard hopes that Dixie will return and reunite the family again.

Tabby cat Dixie has been missing from his Fakenham home since August. - Credit: Ami Pollard

“If Dixie was found it would mean the absolute world to me and my partner, our family would be whole again,” she said.

“He is such a gentle and loving cat, I do believe he has wandered and found a new home.

“All I ask is for any sightings of him, or if anyone has him to just let me know he is safe.”

If you do see Dixie, you can contact Ami on 07760975194